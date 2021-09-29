Sonoran Orthopaedic Welcomes Doctor Lisa Truchan to its team of fellowship trained surgeons
Sonoran Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons, PLLC is excited to announce the addition of Doctor Lisa Truchan to their award winning team.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoran Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons, PLLC, a top Orthopedic Surgery practice dedicated solely to the treatment of complex fractures is welcoming Board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Lisa M. Truchan, MD, to its team of fellowship trained surgeons.
Lisa Truchan joins Sonoran Orthopaedic with a glittering backdrop of 21-year professional excellence as an active member of the medical community. In her new capacity as the surgeon and Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Sonoran Orthopedic, Lisa Truchan brings to the table her expansive repository of proficiency in the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with acute fractures of the extremities and pelvis. She also takes care of complications that may arise from injuries including mal-unions, non-unions, amputations, and infections. Her elective specialties include pediatric fracture care both operative and nonoperative, as well as complex limb salvage for traumatic injuries (adult and pediatric).
Dr Truchan's Awards and Recognitions include:
Educator of the Year Award, University of Arizona Department of Orthopaedic Surgery 2019
Hands off Award, University of Arizona Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2020
Caregiver of the Month Award, University of Arizona, November 2012
Rookie of the Year Award, University of Arizona Department of Orthopaedic Surgery 2006
Additional information can be seen at https://www.sonoranortho.com
Speaking about her services, Lisa Truchan said: "I strive to provide my patients with the highest quality of care. I believe in maintaining open lines of communication with patients and their families to keep them actively involved in their care and recovery. My areas of expertise include adult and pediatric trauma/fractures as well as post-traumatic reconstruction of deformities and treatment of trauma-related complications."
Over the years, Sonoran Orthopaedics has become pacesetters in Scottsdale orthopedics excellence, setting the standard for first-class procedures in orthopaedic surgery. Sonoran Orthopaedics runs the distinguished Sonoran Hip Center, a world-class center dedicated to caring for hip and pelvis disorders. The well-respected fellowship-trained surgeons specialize in advanced, minimally invasive surgical techniques and treating complex fractures by aligning and stabilizing the bones and repairing soft tissue damage to get you back to an active lifestyle.
"Our practice consists of some of the top orthopaedic trauma surgeons in the country with thousands of hours of surgery experience. All of our surgeons are board certiﬁed in orthopaedics and have advanced specialty fellowship training in orthopedic surgery techniques. Our doctors are committed to excellence in clinical care, education, and research", said Gil Ortega, MD, Director of Sonoran Orthopaedics Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship program.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sonoran Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons,
Contact Person: Dr. Lisa Truchan
Email: info@sonoranortho.com
Phone: (480) 874-2040
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/fxfk4iNhpcczvrJB9
Address: 3126 N Civic Center Plaza
City: Scottsdale
State: AZ 85251
Country: United States
Website: https://www.sonoranortho.com
Dr. Lisa Truchan
Sonoran Orthopaedics
+1 (480) 874-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn