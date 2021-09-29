TBI Job Openings Announced in Jackson, Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 2

FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

TBI Headquarters/ Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry and two years of full-time professional forensic science work. Additional graduate coursework in a natural or physical science or other forensic related area may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of one year.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly salary: $4,125 – $6,399

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 22659. This position will be posted on September 29, 2021 – October 5, 2021 for five business days.

***

TBI Special Agent-Criminal Investigator 2

Drug Investigation Division

TBI Jackson Regional Headquarters/ Madison County

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations including, but not limited to, violent crime, drug violations, conspiracies and organized crime. Interviews individuals, seizes property, handles evidence, attains information contained in computer databases and arrest suspects. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by District and U.S. Attorneys for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of full-time increasingly responsible investigative experience as a TBI Special Agent-Criminal Investigator 1*.

Monthly salary: $4,125 – $6,399

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 22662. This position will remain posted from September 29 – October 5, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.