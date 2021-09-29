Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 4027 (US 220 Business) Grazierville Truss Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed Grazierville Truss Rehabilitation Project on Route 4027 (US 220 Business) in Snyder Township, Blair County.

The project involves jacking the truss to allow the contractor to paint the entire structure while maintaining clearance for trains to continue to pass underneath. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives of PennDOT and the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Snyder Township Municipal Building, 108 Baughman Road, Tyrone, PA 16686.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Bruce E. Schweitzer, by phone 814-696-7198 or by e-mail bschweitze@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101