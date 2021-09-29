Route 3011 (Franklin Street) Detour Placed for Parking Garage Demolition

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced, C.H. & D. Enterprises, of New Stanton, PA, will be closing Route 3011 (Franklin Street), beginning Monday, October 4, for the demolition of an existing Conemaugh Medical Center parking garage located on the corner of Mulberry Street and Route 3011 (Franklin Street) in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Due to the placement of a crane for removal of the Helipad, precast facia beams and elevator shaft, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured for safety purposes. The detour will be in place from October 4 until October 25.

The 1.4-mile detour will follow: Route 3004 (Southmont Blvd), Barnett Street, Route 271 (Menoher Blvd), and South Street.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101