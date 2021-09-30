Ontario Veterinarian Launches Website Connecting The Public With Wildlife In Need
This program will help change the fate of animals in need all over the world. It’s designed to empower people to make a direct impact on wildlife conservation in a positive and meaningful way.”ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal lovers finally have a way to connect with wildlife in a meaningful way, forming bonds via an immersive online experience that launched today at https://wildlifeconnectionforprotection.com/. Wildlife Centers all over the world are partnering with Wildlife Connection For Protection, a website that facilitates daily videos and photos of wildlife as they are being cared for, along with educational videos.
Patrons of the service, known as “Guardians”, subscribe to a feed of animals of their choice that are being cared for at a growing list of wildlife centers around the world. These Guardians develop a real connection with their animals through access to daily videos of that animal in their habitat. 70% of the subscription fee goes directly to these Wildlife Centers, allowing them to improve conditions for the animals they care for.
Jodi Thompson, the project founder, explains, “This is a program that, with time, will help change the fate of animals in need all over the world. Also, it’s a program designed to empower people to make a direct impact on wildlife conservation in a positive and meaningful way.”
Wildlife Connection For Protection aims to help build the human-animal bond one connection at a time. Each Wildlife Center has its own “Wildly Important Goal” to help improve its facilities, programs, and capacity to care for the wildlife they specialize in.
The public is now able to contribute to wildlife conservation in an interesting and meaningful way. They also develop a virtual wildlife relationship with “their animal” and participate in a movement that helps facilitate a real change where it’s desperately needed.
One connection can change an animal’s fate, multiple connections can change the fate of a species, and a world of connections can change us all.
