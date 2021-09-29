Submit Release
FCC Opens New Window to Apply for Emergency Connectivity Fund 9-28-2021 through 10-13-2021

In view of outstanding demand and the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the FCC will open a second application filing window for the Emergency Connectivity Fund. This second window will open on September 28 and run until October 13. During this new application filing window, eligible schools, libraries, and consortia of eligible schools and libraries will be able to submit requests for funding to purchase eligible equipment and services between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) is a $7.17 billion program that will help schools and libraries provide the tools and services their communities need for remote learning during the COVID-19 emergency period. ECF will help provide relief to millions of students, school staff, and library patrons and will help close the Homework Gap for students who currently lack necessary Internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms.

 

