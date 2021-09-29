Global Coconut Market and Coconut Milk Market Size Estimation 2021 Analysis By Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast till 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Coconut Market Outlook To 2027: “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “ Coconut Market ” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Coconut market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Coconut Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Coconut industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Coconut market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Coconut market.

About Coconut Market:

Coconut has definitely made its mark on the specialty food world. Whether as an ingredient or flavor, it is invading specialty food products, supporting diet choices, and boosting category sales.

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market.

The key manufacturers are Pepsico, Yeshu, Coca-Cola (Zico), KKP Industry, Viva Labs, Dutch Plantin, Theppadungporn Coconut, COCO & CO, Renuka Holdings PLC, Coconut Dream, Radha, Dangfoods, Maverick Brands, Molivera Organics, PT. Global Coconut, So Delicious, Coconut Organics, Premium Nature, Creative Snacks, Eco Biscuits etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 28% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Coconut Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Coconut market.

In 2020, the global Coconut market size was US$ 12600 million and it is expected to reach US$ 20630 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Coconut Market include:

Pepsico

Yeshu

Coca-Cola (Zico)

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Dutch Plantin

Theppadungporn Coconut

COCO & CO

Renuka Holdings PLC

Coconut Dream

Radha

Dangfoods

Maverick Brands

Molivera Organics

PT. Global Coconut

So Delicious

Coconut Organics

Premium Nature

Creative Snacks

Eco Biscuits

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Coconut market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Coconut market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Coconut Fiber

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products

Textile

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Coconut market?

What was the size of the emerging Coconut market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Coconut market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Coconut market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Coconut market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Coconut market?

Part II: Global Coconut Milk Market Outlook To 2027: In 2020, the global Coconut Milk market size was US$ 184.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 497.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2027.

Global “ Coconut Milk Market ” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Coconut Milk industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Coconut Milk market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Coconut Milk market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Coconut Milk market.

Scope of the Coconut Milk Market Report:

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. These regions occupied 73% of the global consumption volume in total.

The Major Players in the Coconut Milk Market include: The research covers the current Coconut Milk market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Coconut Milk Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Coconut Milk market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

