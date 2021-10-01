Carmel Partners and Getaround Team Up to Bring Eco-friendly Car Sharing to Atlas in Oakland, California

A new partnership between Carmel Partners and Getaround promises to deliver more sustainable options to the residents of Atlas in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getaround®, the world’s leading digital carsharing marketplace, and Carmel Partners, one of the nation’s leading specialists in real estate investment management, focusing on U.S. multifamily development, have announced a partnership to provide residents with on-site access to carsharing as part of a joint commitment to increase convenience and improve environmental sustainability. Residents of Carmel Partners’ Atlas luxury rental community can choose from three cars in the building’s parking garage and book them by the hour or day using the Getaround app. Carmel Partners and Getaround are exploring the opportunity to scale this partnership to other Carmel Partners’ properties across the country to provide car share vehicles on-site for the use of their residents and local communities.

“Adding Getaround to Atlas fits well with Carmel Partners’ culture of improving the cities and neighborhoods in which we operate. Having Getaround vehicles on-site benefits our residents by providing a greener alternative to private car ownership, decreasing the need for parking, and adding to the desirability of our communities” said Dan Garibaldi, Managing Partner and Head of Development and Construction at Carmel Partners.

Atlas is currently the tallest residential building in downtown Oakland with 40 stories and 633 units. The building is located at 385 14th Street., with easy access to Bart public transit, Uptown, Jack London Square, and Lake Merritt. This flagship Carmel Partners’ development includes 17,350 square feet of retail space and luxury amenities such as a lounge and fireplace on the top floor, a terrace pool and spa, and an alfresco dining area.

“Getaround’s mission is to connect safe, convenient, and affordable cars with people who need them to live and work. Getaround’s partnership with Atlas and Carmel Partners provides an amenity which contributes to sustainability as a greener alternative to car ownership” said Kevin Tang, Getaround’s Manager, Real Estate Partnerships.

Powered by Getaround Connect®, the proprietary digital car technology, Getaround creates a safer, convenient car-sharing experience that enables residents at Carmel Partners’ Atlas community to book a car 24/7 without the need to meet anyone, carry an access card, or coordinate picking up a car key. Getaround works with developers of various real estate assets, including Carmel Partners’ Atlas, to reduce the number of parking spaces required at developments, which can significantly reduce construction costs, while increasing sustainability. Carsharing can also improve the lives of the residents at Atlas by reducing congestion in crowded parking garages and giving a convenient, greener alternative to car ownership.

For more information about Getaround, visit Getaround.com. For more information on Carmel Partners, please visit their website (see below). For more information on becoming an Atlas resident, visit atlasoakland.com.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.

About Getaround

Getaround connects safe, convenient and affordable cars with people who need them to live and work. We are the world’s first 100% digital carsharing marketplace with proprietary technology and data that make sharing vehicles superior to owning them. Founded in 2009, today Getaround is active in over 850 cities across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit Getaround.com, or download our iPhone or Android app.