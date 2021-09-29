Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash In Anne Arundel County

September 29, 2021

(SEVERNA PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 5:10 a.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Interstate 97 at Benfield Boulevard for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned. The driver, a male, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp for about five hours following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov