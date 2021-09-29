Quest Food Management Services Now Has Career Opportunities Across Illinois and Indiana

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quest Food Management Services continues to make the list of the top 50 food management companies in the US. This company is known for providing fresh food with real ingredients to organizations all over Illinois. Recently, they've been busier than ever and have expanded their services. They now need more dedicated workers from Illinois and Indiana to fill all the new positions.

For over 35 years, this food management company has been on a mission to serve the area with quality food that everybody loves. Working at Quest Food Management Services has many advantages, including flexible schedules and competitive pay. Keep reading to find out why applying for Quest Food Management Services could be best career move you ever make.

When people are applying for a job, they consider many factors about a company. Just because a company has been successful for many decades doesn't always mean it's a great place to work. The management team at Quest Food Management Services goes above and beyond to make sure every team member is happy in their positions.

Quest Food Management Services is one of the friendliest companies to join in Illinois. The leadership team strongly believes that keeping their team members happy is key to a successful business. When employees are motivated on the job, they keep the customers satisfied.

Quest Food Management Services knows that its employees work hard, so they want to reward them for a job well done. There are many rewarding positions to apply for that all start at a competitive wage. Full-time employees are entitled to benefits as well, including:

-Medical insurance

-Dental insurance

-Vision insurance

-401 K

-Life insurance; more

Another thing about working at Quest Food Management Services that employees appreciate they typically are working weekdays only, no nights or weekends if you work in one of their K-12 accounts. Many workers love that they have the same schedule as their kids and get holidays and many get summers off. At Quest Food Management Services, employees have the freedom to make their life and family a priority.

Quest Food Management has many positions opening up in Illinois as they continue to expand the organization. Quest is beginning to recruit heavily in the downtown Indianapolis area for the Atrium Market – a new food venue that is opening in the OneAmerica Tower in downtown Indy. They are looking for enthusiastic and dedicated employees to add to their team. There's one catch to applying for the job, though. All applicants must be passionate about food and customer service.

This company has a fun and friendly atmosphere. Employees feel good about their positions and the work they are doing for the community. People all over the local area are eating fresh and tasty food, all thanks to the team at Quest Food Management Services.

Positions at Quest Food Management Services always fill up fast since it's one of the most popular food management companies to work for. Even the team member rating on Glassdoor for this company is 4.5/5 because workers are treated fairly and have a fulfilling work-to-life balance.