Durham School Services Donates School Bus to Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company for Transportation of Equipment

Durham School Services Donates School Bus to Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey for Transportation of Equipment During Emergencies

We are lucky to have such an involved community partner like Durham School Services who values safety just as much as we do, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come.”
— Frank Runza, Chief of the Parkertown Fire Company
LISLE, IL, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company. The donated bus will provide the fire company with an additional means to transport equipment during emergency situations. The donation is a testament to Durham School Services’ commitment to safety, and a part of its company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program, which was established to strengthen customer and community partnerships through volunteering, as well as to raise awareness of those volunteer efforts.

The Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company and Durham School Services’ Little Egg Harbor Customer Service Center bus location have been community partners for over 14 years. The Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company has served the Little Egg Harbor Township and its surrounding areas since 1930. Its current roster of vehicles, which now includes the donated bus from Durham School Services, includes three engines, a ladder truck, a tanker, two ambulances, two boats and two utility vehicles that serve the district.

“We are deeply committed to giving back and elevating the communities in which we serve by donating our time, money, and services as part of our company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program,” said Little Egg Harbor General Manager Patty Manzoni. “This opportunity with the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Company allowed us to further demonstrate our commitment not only as a community partner, but also to our number one priority – safety. We are pleased to be able to contribute to bettering the well-being and safety of the Parkertown community.”

“This bus donation from Durham School Services will make a significant impact on the community and our ability to be better equipped to respond to emergency situations,” said Frank Runza, Chief of the Parkertown Fire Company. “We are lucky to have such an involved community partner like Durham School Services who values safety just as much as we do, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

