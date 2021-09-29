Vinyl Flooring Market to witness at a CAGR of 12.4% upto 2023, Asia-Pacific are major country to drive industry growth
Vinyl Flooring Market from vinyl sheet & vinyl composite tile segment was the highest contributor to market in 2016, and is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at $20 billion in 2016, and is projected to cross $48.47 billion by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2017 to 2023, as per the report by Allied Market Research. In 2016, the vinyl sheet and composite vinyl tile segment accounted for more than half of the global market share in terms of value.
Vinyl flooring is a new type of resilient and robust flooring used in various residential and commercial buildings such as homes, offices, hotels, and others. It is produced by heating polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin with plasticizers to give flexibility, with pigments to provide color, with stabilizers to ensure stability to heat and light, and with mineral fillers to improve the properties and reduce the cost. It is supplied in either form of luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheets & composite floor tile. Durability, low cost, and ease of maintenance has made it the perfect flooring solution over other traditional modes of flooring, such as wood, concrete, ceramic, and marble.
The vinyl sheet and vinyl composite tile segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%. Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, residential end-user segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.7%. Asia-Pacific accounted for less than half of the share in the global vinyl flooring market in 2016, but is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.8%. In 2016, China accounted for the highest market share accounting approximately for three-fifths in Asia-Pacific.
Superior properties of vinyl flooring such as water-resistant nature, ease of cleaning, and ability to improve indoor air quality increase its demand in construction of health care and educational infrastructures. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing innovative graphic film layers and design versatility to vinyl flooring making it more consumer-friendly and indistinguishable from natural materials, such as premium stone finishes and rich wood floors. Availability of vinyl flooring in different shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns makes it suitable for decorating and renovating homes. Growth in number of renovation projects also contributes to the growth of the vinyl flooring market.
Key Findings of the Vinyl Flooring Market:
1. The vinyl sheet & vinyl composite tile segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%.
2. Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023.
3. Asia-Pacific accounted for less than half of the share in the global vinyl flooring market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.8%.
4. In 2016, China accounted for the highest market share accounting approximately for three-fifths in Asia-Pacific.
5. In 2016, residential end-user segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.7%.
Vinyl sheet & composite vinyl tile is composed of binder, fillers, and pigments. The binder consists of one or more resins of poly (vinyl chloride), or vinyl chloride copolymers, or both, compounded with suitable plasticizers and stabilizers. Due to the versatility of its graphic layer, vinyl sheet & composite vinyl tile provides superior design capabilities as compared to other traditional materials such as wood, marble, and concrete. In addition, these tiles are durable and withstand heavy settings, thus replacing traditional materials and making it most popular option for commercial flooring. Hence, the growth in demand for vinyl sheet and composite vinyl tile in commercial sectors, such as office, retail, hospitality, sport, and others increases the demand for vinyl flooring.
Owing to the adverse effects of chemicals such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on environment and human health, leading health, environmental justice, and health-impacted organizations such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) have drafted stringent regulations on the usage of vinyl, which hampers the growth of the market. Nevertheless, owing to rise in investment in real estate and high disposable income of consumers, there is an increase in the need for better infrastructure. This further fuel the demand for vinyl flooring in the market.
The key players operating in vinyl flooring market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group.
