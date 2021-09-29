Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Forecast To Reach USD 21.36 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data
The growth of canned and packaged food in the food and beverage industry is influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 21.36 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the growth of canned and packaged food in the food and beverage industry. Increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power, as well as the emerging wastage control of food and medicines, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing trade of frozen food and drugs internationally, which require constant temperature control, will also fuel the growth of the market.
Temperature controlled packaging solutions are ideal for the transport of heat sensitive products in extreme conditions, such as through prolonged periods and intense heat. They provide the end users with higher performance, more efficiency than other insulating materials, better temperature maintenance, and a reduced thickness on the sides, which reduces the volume and weight of the cold source used. However, the volatile costs of raw materials, as well as high initial investment and maintenance costs, are expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Some of the dominant and influential players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market are:
Sonoco Products Company, Pelican BioThermal LLC, FedEx Corp, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), AmerisourceBergen Corp, ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigram SA Ltd, Testo SE & Co, Tempack and Cropak, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co, OMEGA Engineering, KIMO, Olympus Corporation, SKF, and ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co, among others.
Get to know the business better:
The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market on the basis of product, type, services type, end user, and region:
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Insulated containers
Insulated shippers
Refrigerants
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Active system
Passive system
Hybrid system
Services type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Airways
Waterways
Roadways
End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Chemical & Materials
Research Laboratories
The report covers and elucidates how the market fares in the different regions of the world; the regions included in this study are:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest:
The market is segmented on the basis of product into insulated containers, insulated shippers, and refrigerants.
Insulated shippers account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018, and is also forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The cost-effectiveness of insulated shippers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.
Moreover, the demand for insulated shipping services for clinical and pharmaceutical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and blood samples will boost the growth of the segment.
The market is segmented on the basis of type into active system, passive system, and hybrid system.
Passive systems account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018.
Passive thermal systems are generally used as the packaging systems in the food & beverage industry. These systems use phase change materials (PCM) such as water or ice or dry ice. Moreover, the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of the system will also have a positive effect on the growth of the segment.
The market is segmented on the basis of services type into airways, waterways, and roadways.
Waterways account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018.
Water transport is the cheapest and oldest form of transportation for bulky goods and cargoes.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the market share and rate of development of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market during the forecast years from 2020 to 2027? What are the market estimations for coming years?
Which opportunities will be available to business players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market that promise to shift consumer inclination?
What are the major drivers and restraints influencing the progress of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market across different regions?
Who are the leading players in the sector and which strategies have they employed to gain a competitive edge and increase their consumer base?
What are the past, present and emerging trends that can affect the growth rate of the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market?
What are the challenges, restraints and threats that companies and individuals engaged in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry might encounter?
Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.
