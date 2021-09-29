National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) 2nd Annual Fundraiser - 200 Tickets to Paradise - Closes Thu, Sept 30th

National Independent Talent Organization's 200 Tickets to Paradise Fundraiser

Includes Packages From Austin City Limits, Bad Bunny, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Outside Lands, Carnegie Hall, City Winery & More

UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost one year after the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) held its first fundraiser - The Guitar and Stringed Instrument Auction, which boasted instrument donations from prominent artists like Ani DiFranco, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash, Jack Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Leon Bridges, Mark Knopfler, Weezer and dozens more - NITO is hosting its second annual fundraiser: 200 Tickets to Paradise.

Powered once again by Charitybuzz, 200 Tickets to Paradise launched at 9am EDT, September 14th, and is coming to a close Thursday, September 30th. This auction offers the opportunity to bid on hot ticket items like passes to sold out shows and festivals, VIP & front row ticket packages, exclusive merch, soundcheck access, meet & greets, annual memberships, and more.

Participating artists, festivals, venues and organizations offering these packages include: Austin City Limits, The Avett Brothers, Bad Bunny, Graham Nash, Indigo Girls, Khruangbin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The War On Drugs, Outside Lands, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Carnegie Hall, City Winery, and dozens more.

For a full list of auction items and bidding information, visit charitybuzz.com/NITO. Proceeds will benefit the National Independent Talent Organization, an entirely volunteer-run non-profit membership organization serving as a united voice for the independent live music community as they navigate the immense hurdles presented by the pandemic.

To learn more about NITO’s mission and accomplishments up to this point, visit nitolive.org.

National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) is a non-profit coalition of independent talent agencies, management firms, artists and live touring entities which has been working tirelessly to advocate for the survival of the live music community as the nation and economy slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.