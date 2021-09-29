Stone Paper Market Expected To Reach USD 26.53 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data
The emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of internet will be the major factor influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
The increasing investment in R&D for the development of advanced manufacturing techniques using calcium carbonate and other similar organic compounds is expected to be a key driver promoting the growth of the market.
Some of the dominant and influential players in the Stone Paper market are:
Shenzhen Stone Paper, TETHIA Group, Taiwan Lung Meng, Panjiang Dragon, The Stone Paper, Mobile Internet, Shanxi Uni-moom, KISC, Liaoning Shenmei, TBM, STP, and Parax Paper, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global stone paper market on the basis of product type, material used, distribution channel, application, and region:
Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Rich Mineral Paper Double Coated Stone Paper (RPD)
Rich Mineral Board Double Coated Stone Paper (RBD)
Material used Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Calcium Carbonate
High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Distribution Channel used Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Direct sales
Online
Retail
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Paper Packaging
Labeling Paper
Self-adhesive Paper
The report covers and elucidates how the market fares in the different regions of the world; the regions included in this study are:
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest
The market is segmented on the basis of product type into rich mineral paper double coated stone paper (RPD) and rich mineral board double coated stone paper (RBD)
The powder segment dominated with ~40% of the market share in 2020.
The market is segmented on the basis of material used into calcium carbonate and high-density polyethylene [HDPE].
The calcium carbonate segment dominated with ~60% of the market share in 2020.
The key challenge faced by the industry is the extraction of calcium carbonate, due to the environmental regulations on mining activities in many regions. This may hinder the growth of the segment.
The market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into direct sales, online and retail sales.
The market is segmented on the basis of applications into paper packaging, labeling paper, and self-adhesive paper.
The self-adhesive paper segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period, attributed to the rising consumer awareness regarding deforestation and use of plastics, globally.
The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the market share and rate of development of the Stone Paper market during the forecast years from 2020 to 2027? What are the market estimations for coming years?
Which opportunities will be available to business players in the Stone Paper market that promise to shift consumer inclination?
What are the major drivers and restraints influencing the progress of the Stone Paper market across different regions?
Who are the leading players in the sector and which strategies have they employed to gain a competitive edge and increase their consumer base?
What are the past, present and emerging trends that can affect the growth rate of the global Stone Paper market?
What are the challenges, restraints and threats that companies and individuals engaged in the Stone Paper industry might encounter?
Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.
