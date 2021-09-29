Medical Foam Market 2028 Booming Strategies of Top Companies INOAC Corporation, UFP Technologies, BASF SE
Reports And Data
Rising usage of medical foam products in the healthcare industry and increasing expenditure on global healthcare facilities.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for advanced wound care products for treatment of chronic and acute wounds, including for diabetics and for pressure ulcers, post-operative wounds, and burns is expected to increase utilization of medical foam for wound care. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of medical foam for wound care applications which would spread uniformly over the skin surface and allow better coverage of the contact area.
The global medical foam market size is expected to reach USD 41.59 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising usage of medical foam products in the healthcare industry for applications such as patient and medical device cushioning, sealing in medical devices, and fluid management in long-term wear wound dressings. Medical foam is breathable, soft, stretchable, conformable, and durable. Open cell foams are absorbent while closed cell foams such as polyethylene are stain, fungal, and water resistant. Closed cell foams such as polyethylene foam and cross-linked polyethylene foams are commonly used for medical device packaging and component solutions. These are available in a range of colors, thicknesses, and densities. High flexibility, durability, and versatility of medical foam is resulting in its increasing utilization for a wide range of medical applications. Rising global healthcare spending, which includes both private and public health care spending, is expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Governments of various countries are investing in order to strengthen the healthcare sector and enhance patient comfort and safety. These factors are driving rising utilization of medical foams in order to meet growing demand for hospital beds, medical devices, seat cushioning and bed accessories.
Major players in the market include:
The Dow Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co., LTD., Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg AB, BASF SE, Recticel NV, INOAC Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., FXI HOLDINGS, INC., and ARMACELL INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4180
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Medical Foam market based on material, foam type, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Latex
Polymers
Metals
Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Spray Foam
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Medical Packaging
Bedding & Cushioning
Prosthetics & Wound Care
Medical Devices & Components
Others
Buy now@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4180
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
In March 2020, 3M launched 3M single coated medical white Polyolefin Foam Tape, which is easy to handle, fluid resistant, conformable, and a thinner version of 1773 foam tape. The single-sided medical tape consists of closed cell, medium white polyethylene foam, coated with a pressure sensitive acrylic adhesive. Applications of 3M single coated medical white polyolefin foam tape include first aid dressings, cushioning, and wound care dressings. It can also be utilized for healthcare or medical device construction and can be printed to create temporary tattoos.
The Medical Foam market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growth in the medical device industry and rising spending on public and private healthcare facilities in countries such as China and India are key factors driving rising demand for Medical Foam products for various applications in the healthcare industry.
Polymers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Medical Foam market over the forecast period owing to ability of polymers to provide excellent cushioning. Polymer foams have wide application areas due to resistance to impact, damping properties, high thermal insulation, and lightweight.
Bedding & cushioning segment is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share in the global Medical Foam market. Rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost demand for bedding and cushioning, which in turn, is driving usage of Medical Foam.
Flexible foam segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of flexible foam for patient and medical device cushioning, bedding, wound dressings, and medical packaging solutions is projected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.
Get Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4180
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Medical Foam Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Foam Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
Continue…
For Any Query or Customization, Ask Our Industry Experts@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4180
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Related Reports –
Medical Device Packaging Market Share@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-device-packaging-market
Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Size@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oxygen-scavenger-masterbatch-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn