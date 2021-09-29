Glucaric Acid Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
The Global Glucaric Acid Market is projected to reach USD 1,466.7 million in 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing demand is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period for this product in the fields of detergents, spreader and food ingredients. In this case, the ban on the use of phosphates in detergents has contributed to the rise of glucaric acid in particular, both in North America and in Europe. It mainly consists of glucose, which is organic and has no environmental effects.
The pure form or derivative of glucaric acid may be used. The most widely used product was pure glucaric acid. In addition to derivatives such as calcium D-glucarate and D-Glucaric acid-1,4-Lactone, greater effectiveness and easier availability of pure glucaric acid have been among the main factors that boost its demand.
The key developments in organic and inorganic growth strategies on the glucaric acid market. Numerous companies concentrate on strategic development approaches such as product releases, product approvals, etc. Inorganic growth strategies and partnerships have been shown in market acquisitions. These activities paved the way for the expansion of market players' business and customer base. With the demand for glucaric acid on the global industry, the market players from the glucaric acid sector expect competitive growth prospects in the future.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3443
The highest demand of glucaric acid is expected in Asia-Pacific in the coming years. In this region, the food and beverage and soap & detergent industries have re-emerged and have proven to be key drivers of this region.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic will in no way endanger the industry's sustainability. Key market leaders are skeptical of the prospects of the industry and are looking for ways to address this problem. Most clinics needed to have a major effect on the pandemic to improve their services and other activities. There are not enough money in different parts of the world to avoid the usual lockout. Trade, exports and international imports of COVID-19 resulted in a major decrease in domestic demand. The biggest firms in the world tend to ease their budgets and build cash supplies. True output rates would eventually be to find new ways to meet the demand from consumers at much cheaper costs for employees and businesses.
Key players in the market include Rennovia, Kalion, Chemos, Rivertop, Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co Ltd, AK Scientific Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Cayman Chemical, and Merck KGaA, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Detergent is an essential substitution for phosphate for glucaric acid. The ideal purifying agent is glucaric acid.
Pure glucaric acid is projected to be the most important for revenues in the product segment between 2019 and 2027 due to growing applications in detergents and food ingredients.
Based on increased usages of diseases such as cancer, D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone that constituted the majority of the glucaric acid industry, is expected to rise by volume.
The stringent rules against use of synthetic chemicals, such as phosphorus, which are known to degrade the environment, are expected to be the largest consumer of the product over the next few years.
The involvement of main suppliers is expected to boost North America's demand growth and is projected to see sales rise between 2019 and 2027.
In January 2016, The German-based distributor of scientific reagents, Biomol GmbH, is purchased by Cayman Chemical Company, a major producer and supplier of life science specialist testing materials.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3443
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Glucaric Acid Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Pure glucaric acid
Calcium D-glucarate
Potassium sodium D-glucarate
D-glucaric acid-1,4-lactone
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Food ingredients
Detergents
Corrosion inhibitors
De-icing applications
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3443
Table Of Contnet:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Glucaric Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Glucaric Acid Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Extensive R&D in the market
4.2.2.2. Glucaric acid emerging as substitute for phosphate
...
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.4. Market positioning
8.5. Strategy Benchmarking
8.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Rennovia
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Financial Performance
9.1.3. Technology Insights
9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.2. Kalion
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial Performance
9.2.3. Technology Insights
9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3. Chemos
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Financial Performance
9.3.3. Technology Insights
9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
Continue...
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Fumed Silica Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fumed-silica-market
Oil Water Separator Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oil-water-separator-market
About Reports and Data
RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn