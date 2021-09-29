Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026
Government initiatives for Pulmonary arterial hypertension large scale collaborations for technical advancements, the lifestyle habits like smokingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulmonary arterial hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is caused by the rise in pulmonary arterial pressure, which leads to an increase in the workload on the right side of the heart, which progresses the symptoms of PAH (Pulmonary arterial hypertension). The rise in the geriatric population, with the decrease in the levels of immunity, boosts up the market.
The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is driving due to the prevalence of diseases like (Cirrhosis), Chronic lung diseases like emphysema, Asthma, etc. A person with PAH even can survive without treatment for a long time, but it is essential to treat it as the increased load on the right side of the heart can lead to heart failure. Treatment will help improve the quality of life. Habits such as smoking, tobacco, consumption of alcohol are expected to boost the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension leading to increased demand for the treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had suggested that there is a prevalence of PAH that reported 15 to 50 million cases per head. Rise in disease like asthma COPD and chronic lung disorder is expected to rise the PAH market growth. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018 about 1000 people worldwide die of asthma every day and it has affected more than 339 million people. The rise in health care awareness and an increase in medical expenditure is likely to boost the market.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
On the basis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension product segment Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs are expected to boost the market as it functions to improve the vasodilation by preventing platelet activation, they are expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.8%.
Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have been used in the treatment of PAH as is reduces the production of endothelin. Owing to the increase in the cases of PAH, it is likely to reach 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period.
Cicletanine and riociguat are the newly developed therapy of drugs, which has generated more significance in these years as there acts as potent vasodilators that are beneficial for treating severe PAH.
European marketing has given authorization to GSK to expand the indication for Volibris a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, as it was found that the combination of ambrisentan and tadalafil reduced the risk of clinical failure in PAH.
Histone Deacetylation Inhibition (HDAC) is the recent approach for treating PAH, HDAC contributes to pulmonary vascular hypertension, HDAC inhibitors like valproic acid, and suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid inhibits the action of HDAC and further leads to vasodilation.
Cuff-less BP monitoring devices have revolutionized and are also available in now in smartphones and wearables for blood pressure monitoring, and it can be checked with the access of the internet, smartphone applications would help to trace the blood pressure by blood pressure telemonitoring.
Advances in telemonitoring have led to the development of Ambulatory telemetry for hearth monitoring. The patient for monitoring wears this wireless device.Telemetry monitors have traditionally had been used to monitor one or two parameters. However, recent advancements have made it possible to monitor three or four parameters of the heart on an average. The patient just has to wear the device which allows continuous monitoring within the area of coverage.
Calcium channel blockers are widely used in treating hypertension. North America held a major share of the calcium channel blocker market. The rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of obesity are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for calcium channel blockers during the forecast period.
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc.(US), United Therapeutics Corporation(US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)(London), Pfizer Inc(US), Dong-A ST Co Ltd (South Korea), Bayer HealthCare(Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US) and Arena P. are the key players of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs
Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators
Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)
Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors
Calcium Channel Blockers
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Cuff-less BP monitoring devices
Ambulatory monitors
Novel technology smartphones and Bluetooth enabled telemonitoring
Tele-monitoring
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)
Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase
End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Hospital
Clinic
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Thank you for reading our report.
