Lane Restrictions on State Route 422 Over Pony Farm Road Begins October 4

​Armstrong County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction on State Route 422 in Armstrong County between October 4 through November 24, 2021.

There will be a single lane between the Graff Bridge and the intersection of State Route 422 and State Route 1422. Clearwater Construction Inc. from Mercer, PA will be completing concrete patching and sawing and sealing in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

