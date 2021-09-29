​Traffic Alert for Cunningham Culverts Replacement Project on State Route 422 in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that there will be a brief traffic disruption at the Cunningham Culverts on State Route 422 in Indiana County on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Operations will require fifteen (15) minute stoppages for both lanes of traffic throughout the day. The affected area will be between the intersections of State Route 422 and Poulos Road and State Route 422 and Trim Tree Road.

Work will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. as crews from Francis J. Palo from Clarion City, replace the bridge over Curry Run.

Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/ box culvert replacement project on State Route 422. The construction area extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

