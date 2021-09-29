Traditional Wound Management Market Growing At A CAGR Of 4.70% And To Target $7.63 Billion By 2028
Growth of the market is driven by rise in prevalence of acute wound and chronic wound, increase in number of cases of diabetes, growth in number of surgeries.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional wound management contributes to the healing process by protecting the wound fluids, preventing/managing infection, controlling mechanical influences, and influencing the collagen maturation process. It is particularly useful in the treatment of burns, trauma, and surgical wounds. Furthermore, it is also useful in treating chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. These products are generally used to absorb exudate, seize bleeding, close the open trauma & surgical wounds, and dry the wound to help it heal faster.
The global traditional wound management market was valued at $5.24 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.63 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.70% from 2021 to 2028.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11683
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has negative effect on traditional wound products. The ability to practice wound healing under normal conditions is restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health. Moreover, according to an article published in Wound Research, several hospitals have closed their wound centers as they misclassified the facility as non-essential or because they have restricted visitors and outpatients from accessing the hospital premises.
The major factor that boosts the growth of the traditional wound management market include increase in the incidence of chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, and acute wound such as burn and trauma. Furthermore, increase in surgical procedure around the globe and the use of traditional wound products in a variety of surgeries to treat surgical wounds are driving the market forward. Moreover, rise in aging population around the globe further drives the growth of the traditional wound management market due to rise in number of cases of diabetic foot ulcers among the elderly. However, increase in development and adoption of advanced wound care products such as film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids may limit the market growth of traditional wound management during the forecast period. In contrast, improving regulatory scenarios in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for traditional wound product adoption.
The traditional wound management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is segmented into gauze, bandage, absorbent cotton, and others. The gauze segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in number of cases of acute wounds such as burn, trauma, surgical wounds, and chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer and pressure ulcer drive the growth of this segment as gauze bandages are majorly used as a primary dressing for these wounds.
Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11683
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acute wound and chronic wounds. The acute wound segment includes burn care, trauma care, and surgical wounds. Chronic wound includes pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. The acute wound segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during forecast period, owing to rise in cases of trauma across the globe. The burns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of burn injuries.
By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The others segment includes dispensaries, nursing homes, diagnostic centers, work places, and academic institute. The hospital segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in cases of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers as well as surge in surgical wound cases due to rise in number of surgeries performed in hospital.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global traditional wound management market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in sports injuries, road accidents, and increase in prevalence of chronic wound in the region and thus growing demand for traditional wound products for road accidents & sports injuries. In addition, improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to boost the traditional wound management market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific traditional wound management market is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to number of factors, including increase in cases of burns, trauma, as well as constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure, the presence of untapped resources, economic development, and increase in number of cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, are projected to drive the growth of the traditional wound management market in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/traditional-wound-management-market-A11318
The Major Key Players Are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Derma Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Smith & Nephew.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Propyl Thiouracil Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
Internal Tissue Sealants Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
Breast Feeding Aid Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn