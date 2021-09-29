Breast Cancer Therapy Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026
Reports And Data
Increasing adoption of advanced treatments and awareness among populationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Breast Cancer Therapy Market was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.47 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Breast cancer is a tumor that is found in the mammary tissue. A lump is mostly seen in the breast; It shows symptoms like change in the shape, a newly-inverted nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin and fluid coming from the nipple. WHO had signified that breast cancer affects about 2.1 million women every year and is the primary cause of deaths associated with malignancy. In the year 2018, it was observed that 627,000 women died from breast cancer, i.e., it accounts for 15% of total deaths.
Rise in the healthcare awareness among individual’s disease and treatment, early detection of the cancer, better surgical and medical treatment, R&D initiatives, and technological advancement are the factors driving the growth of the breast cancer therapy market. However, High expenditure in the treatment is restraining the growth of the market. Breast carcinoma had affected many women in North America. It was estimated that about 500 women are diagnosed in the U.S. each day with breast carcinoma. A sedentary lifestyle and genetic mutation are the factors associated with the risk of breast carcinoma in the region, leading to rising in demand for breast carcinoma treatments.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2666
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
A clinical study was performed using mice with a combination of immunotherapy drugs along with copper-based nanoparticles. This combination treatment was found to destroy tumor cells without the use of chemotherapy. It was also noted that treatment was beneficial, and cancer did not reoccur; this therapy had focused on targeting and destroying the tumour cells.
Asia pacific likely to obtain the largest CAGR of 11.8% for the breast cancer therapy market in the forecast period due to the rise in the target population in the region, and habits like smoking and a sedentary lifestyle further progressed the incidence of mammary carcinoma in the region.
Food and Drug Administration in the year 2019 had granted the approval to Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Enhertu is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate; it means that the drug targets the changes in HER2 that facilitates tomour to grow, divide and spread, and is also linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, which that shows toxic effects to the tumour cells.
Accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI) was found to be more effective than whole breast irradiation (WBI) it was also found to be beneficial in preventing the recurrence in patients with low-risk early mammary cancer; the results were as per the findings of phase 3 clinical trial presented in the year 2019 in San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).
Roche had launched a diagnostic device called VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay that helps in the detection of HER2 biomarker in mammary and also in gastric cancer. HER2 is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. It is an important biomarker found in both type of cancers and was found useful in managing aggressive cancers.
Pfizer Inc., in the year 2019, had launched product IBRANCE. The studies proved the effectiveness of IBRANCE combination therapy for certain patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) b and for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). These studies were also presented in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress Barcelona in Spain.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca; Novartis AG; Astellas Pharma Inc.; and Eli Lilly Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC and Merck are the key players in the Breast cancer therapy market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2666
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Breast cancer therapy market on the basis of drugs, radiation therapies, end use and regions.
Drugs Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Chemotherapy
Anthracyclines
Taxanes
Tamoxifen
Antimetabolites
Others
Hormone Therapy
Tamoxifen
Fulvestrant
Aromatase inhibitors
Targeted therapy
Trastuzumab
Neratinib
T-DM1
Others
Immunotherapy
Atezolizumab
Pembrolizumab
Radiation therapies Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)
External radiation.
Intra-operative radiation
Brachytherapy
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Retail Pharmacies
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Breast Cancer Therapy market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2666
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
Read More Reports:-
Phototherapy Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phototherapy-market
Brain-Computer Interface Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market
Bloodstream Infection Testing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bloodstream-infection-testing-market
Crizotinib Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/crizotinib-market
Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biocompatible-3d-printing-materials-market
Automated Dispensing Machine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automated-dispensing-machine-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn