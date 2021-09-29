Plating on Plastics Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027
The Global Plating on Plastics market is anticipated to reach USD 850.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report studies the historical data of the Plating on Plastics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Plating on Plastics industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. The development of market growth has been driven by the increasing applications in the automotive and electronic industries. P.O.P. requires putting metal on a polymer substratum like chromium, nickel, among others. This is designed to provide the resin with practical and decorative advantages.
The plating capacity has an inverse relationship to the polymer substrate's chemical resistance, which means that the higher the chemical resistance, the harder it is to plate. Manufacturers also use A.B.S. for the plating. A.B.S. is predicted to be the biggest group of plastics and is expected to rise significantly over the projected period. Other-types of plastics include ABS / PC, PBT, PEEK, and others.
Electronics applications are expected to experience the fastest growth in 2019-2027 over the next few years. Added metal benefits to the plastic substratum improve the product's overall strength, cosmetic quality, and corrosion resistance. The final product is medium weight and best suitable for use in the automotive, telecommunications, and other end-use industries. Growing environmental issues and the need for affordable, lightweight vehicles are raising rising competition for the P.O.P. market. P.O.P.'s application areas are also increasing in infrastructure, medical equipment, and consumer products due to their comprehensive benefits.
Yet growing stringency in regulations governing legislation can have a significant effect on overall business development. The Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) has prohibited the use of hexavalent chromium in the P.O.P. industry. Strict legislation laid down by E.P.A. and OSHA is also likely to hamper overall development in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impact:
It is predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic will somehow affect business growth. Large manufacturers announced a production suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and the safeguarding of their employees. This is expected to result in a decline in demand for solutions by 2020. Farmers are expected to switch production to avoid bottlenecks. Tier 1 players agree that production is unlikely to restart in the near future due to the severe pandemic in the remaining quarters of 2020, especially in the United States and major European countries.
COVID-19 has influenced outsourcing, exports, and imports, and demand for this sector has declined significantly. The biggest corporations work on the market to clean up their inventories and maintain cash flow. Real disposable income is likely to go down for people, and manufacturers are searching for new goods that satisfy market demand at a much lower cost.
Key participants include:
Atotech, Phillips Plating Corporation, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd., Classic Chrome Plating Inc., Elix Polymers, Sharrets Plating Inc., MacDermid Incorporated, Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, and P.O.P Plating on Plastic AB, among
Further key findings from the report suggest
Global demand for P.O.P.s is projected to increase between 2019 and 2027. A.B.S. has emerged as the largest segment of plastics and is expected to produce high revenue by 2027.
Global demand in the automotive sector is expected to be seeing substantial growth in the coming years. The U.S. automotive product market is expected to achieve high revenue by 2027.
Due to its broad applicability in the automotive and electrical & electronics applications, increased demand for plastics plating is anticipated to boost the global plastics market during the forecast period.
In recent years, every major player in the industry has made heavy investments in R&D programs, which have helped to create many innovative products. Big companies aim to broaden their product range through fusions with small and medium-sized firms. Over the coming years, there is also an intense rivalry between the clubs.
Due to numerous developments across major economies, especially in the processed automotive & electronics sector, the industry in Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness significant growth over the next decade. This area is projected to rise from 2019 till 2027 at a fast CAGR.
In February 2018, Teijin Limited announced the launch of its newly produced petrol-resistant film made of PLANEXT bioplastic to replace chrome plating, which Honda Lock Mfg has created. Co., Ltd has now introduced smart-entry integrated door handles for non-conductive door handles.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Plating on Plastics market on the basis of Plating, Plastic, Application, and region:
Plating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Chrome
Nickel
Others
Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
ABS
ABS/PC
PEI
PBT
LCP
PEEK
PP
Nylon/Polyamide
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Utilities
Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
