Sports Medicine Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends– Adoption of advanced technology

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries. Rise in prevalence of sports injuries is major factor driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann's disease. As per the Stanford children's health statistics (US), 30 million kids and teenagers had been a part of some form of sports in 2018, and 3.5 million injuries are recorded in US. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.However, due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. The report of Physical Activity Council proposes that about 66 % of people participated in fitness sports in the year 2018, whereas in 2013, it was around 60.1%. The increase is due to changes in lifestyle, which include smoking, junk food, lack of physical activity (like walking), consumption of alcohol, which leads to life-threatening diseases. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2645 The global Sports Medicine market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.Competitive Landscape:The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.Further key findings from the report suggestAccording to the EU IDB catalog, 4.5 million people are treated for sports-related injury, which includes age groups above 15-25 years old. Statistics also predicts that the incidences of injuries are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period. The rise in injury is likely to increase in the developing countries, as physical activities are attaining importance in these countries it is expected to fuel the sports medicine market worldwide.There is a new evolution for the development of bioresorbable implants. The use of arthroscopic procedures and absorbable implants are common for the treatment of injuries, for better graft fixation.Technology on the absorbable polymer, such as the development of calcium polymer composite materials has number of advantages than MRI imaging, metal contamination, and better healing. Meniscus tears are prevalent, where mostly total knee replacement is considered for the treatment.The primary key players in the global sports medicine market include Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2645 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sports medicine market on the basis of products, technologies, applications, end-use, and region:Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)Body Reconstruction ProductsFracture and Ligament Repair ProductsArthroscopy DevicesImplantsProsthetic DevicesOrthobiologicsBody Support and Recovery ProductsBraces and SupportsCompression ClothingPhysiotherapy EquipmentThermal TherapyElectrostimulationOther TherapiesUltrasound TherapyLaser TherapyAccessoriesTapesDisinfectantsWrapsOthersApplications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)Knee InjuriesShoulder InjuriesFoot and Ankle InjuriesElbow and Wrist InjuriesBack and Spine InjuriesHip and Groin InjuriesOther InjuriesBody Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devicesRespiratory monitoring and evaluation devicesHemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devicesMusculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devicesOthersEnd use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)HospitalsPhysiotherapy clinicsRehab centersKey Regional Markets:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2645 Key findings in the report:Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activitiesDetailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricingTechnological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.New strategies adopted by new and emerging market playersEstimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamicsThank you for reading the research report on global Sports Medicine market. 