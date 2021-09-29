Sheikh Sajawal Announces Expansion of his Digital Marketing Agency, Digital Dastak, in Canada
Digital Dastak, a digital marketing firm headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan, has opened its first international branch office in Mississauga, ON.
There are fundamental challenges all businesses struggle with & and our goal is to educate our clients on them.”MISSASAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Dastak, a digital marketing firm headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan, has opened its first international branch office in Mississauga, ON. The office had a soft opening at the beginning of September and is now celebrating its Grand Opening. Dastak is a Hindi word that means "knock" (as in "knock on the door") and Digital Dastak aims to help their global clients open doors to new opportunities. The company will continue to serve clients from their Islamabad office.
— Sheikh Sajawal
Digital Dastak started after the founder, Sheik Sajawal opened a software company at the age of 20, but very soon realized his passion for Social Media and Digital Marketing. The company started by helping local businesses and training students in digital marketing. This eventually got transformed into a full-fledged digital marketing agency with core expertise in Google Ads, Facebook & Instagram Ads, Ecommerce Growth, Leads Generation & Website design. Having a leadership team with a background in software engineering helps the company understand the tech platforms more in-depth and offer better results.
Digital Dastak CEO Sheik Sajawal shared his thoughts on the company's growth, "I am humbled by the overwhelming feedback on our digital marketing services from the international market, especially from Canada. I can't wait to interact with and add value to more Canadian businesses. We have worked very hard in the last 5 years to be where we are today. I also want to thank my father, Naseer Ahmed Ali, for inspiring me to follow my entrepreneurial dreams & always being a continuous support. I am already excited for in-pipeline and near future collaborations and partnerships. There are fundamental challenges all businesses struggle with & and our goal is to educate our clients on them."
ABOUT DIGITAL DASTAK
Simply put, they dare what others don't because it's about their passion. They have put together several successful digital marketing campaigns for businesses looking to increase leads, sales, phone calls, transactions, and qualified website traffic. They aim to do the same for you. From the moment their company was founded, they have helped their clients in creating profitable Ad Campaigns on multiple online platforms.
Contact them for a free consultation or find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Sheikh Sajawal also shares valuable tips & tricks regarding business growth on Instagram, Facebook Profile - Page, LinkedIn & Twitter.
CONTACT:
Sheikh Sajawal
sheikhsajawal327@gmail.com
+923327074327
SOURCE: Digital Dastak
Sheikh Sajawal
Digital Dastak
sajawal@digitaldastak.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn