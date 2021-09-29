Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Application, Manufacturers and Sales data by 2026
Reports And Data
Remote Vehicle Shutdown market was valued at USD 366.94 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2019 to USD 723.65 Million in 2026NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Remote Vehicle Shutdown was valued at USD 366.94 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2019 to 2026. Remote Vehicle Shutdown refers to a system which helps the user to enable the option of remotely shutting down the vehicle, to which it is connected, using radio pulses. The technology was intended for police, military and security use in order to help lower down the damage that can be caused due to dangerous driving.
With the help of this technology, one can remotely find and disable stolen vehicles. Remote vehicle disabling systems can provide the authorized users at remote locations, the ability to prevent an engine from starting, prevent movement of a vehicle, and to stop or slow an operating vehicle. It also allows the dispatcher or other authorized personnel to gradually decelerate a vehicle by downshifting, limiting the throttle capability, or bleeding air from the braking system from a remote location.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2285
System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Manual
Automatic
Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electric
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Petrol
Diesel
Further key findings from the report suggest
The valuation for the Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown was USD 366.94 Million in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 723.65 Million by 2026.
Rise in the number of vehicle and cargo thefts globally have led to an increase in the demand for Remote Vehicle Shutdown technology.
Another major factor attributing to the growth of the is the use of Remote Vehicle Shutdown technology by the bank and finance companies for using it to lock-down the vehicles of loan defaulters.
Commercial vehicles segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through the forecast period due to the rising logistics and transportation industry
Electric vehicle segment is forecasted to grow the fastest through 2026 on account of increasing adoption of electric vehicles.
Auto manufacturers are increasingly getting involved in the technological development of Remote Vehicle Shutdown with the increasing potential in the.
North America region is forecasted to occupy the largest share in the in 2026 on account of increasing concerns regarding vehicle theft in the region. The region is forecasted to grow to USD 303.93 Million in 2026.
Key participants include PassTime (U.S.), Onstar Corp. (U.S.), Cobra Car Tech. Ltd. (U.K.), Sonic Electronix Inc. (U.S.), LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (U.S.), EMCO Software (Iceland), Frotcom International (Portugal), The Tracker (South Africa), Fleetsmart (U.K.), TracknStop (Ireland), and Scania (Sweden).
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2285
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Synopsis
1.1. Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026
2.3. Assumptions
2.4. Limitations
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Growing Automotive Industry
3.2. Rising demand for electric vehicles
Chapter 4. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Indicators Analysis
4.2.2. Drivers Analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising number of vehicle & cargo thefts
4.2.2.2. Bank and finance companies using it to lock-down for loan defaulters.
4.2.3. Restraints Analysis
4.2.4. Opportunities Analysis
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Remote Vehicle Shutdown...
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market
About us:
Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Browse More Reports-
Vehicle Electrification @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vehicle-electrification-market
Automated Parking System (APS) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-lighting-market
Marine Lighting @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automated-parking-system-aps-market
Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
sales@reportsanddata.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn