EDRM Announces New Global Advisory Council 2021-2022 with Special Advisors and General Counsel

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce additions to its Global Advisory Council. Robert Keeling, partner at Sidley Austin LLP, chairs the council.

“I am very proud to continue to be a part of the evolution of the EDRM Advisory Council,” says Keeling. “The new members are e-discovery leaders from all facets of the legal professions. With these additions, the EDRM Advisory Council consists of an incredibly diverse range of thought leaders in e-discovery.”

Craig Ball, president of Craig D. Ball, P.C., serves as general counsel, and David Cohen, partner, Reed Smith LLP, serves as chair of the project trustees.

“We are working in what I think of as the Forensic 4.0 moment—a point in time where e-discovery professionals and digital investigators are entering a new paradigm regarding the ESI landscape and the approaches we use to identify, collect, process and review data from varied sources,” says Antonio Gesteira, a senior managing director within the technology segment at FTI Consulting. “As during any period of transformation and transition, practitioners must collaborate to understand the challenges, create solutions and set new standards that address the issues of the day. The EDRM is a highly effective forum for this type of industry cooperation—I’m honored to be included as member of its Global Advisory Council and looking forward to partnering with my colleagues to help our profession transition into new ways of working.”

“We are excited to add more expertise, geographic reach and a more robust plaintiff perspective to our council,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Each one of our advisors brings a wealth of hard-won experience, collaboration and perspective.”

Please join us in welcoming the wise contributions of our new Advisory Council members. They are the names with an asterisk (*) in the following list of the full council (organizational affiliations listed for informational purposes and not as endorsements):

EDRM thanks our emeritus council members who assisted in the transition:

You may view the global advisory council here: https://edrm.net/about-us/edrm-advisory-council/

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.

Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.