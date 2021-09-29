Submit Release
MAC Group Elevates Will Wild to the Role of Digital Marketing Manager

To support their continued growth, MAC Group has promoted William Wild to the role of Digital Marketing Manager.

MAC Group has always been a place of growth and opportunity for me. I’m excited to help drive our marketing efforts alongside the most inspiring team I’ve ever had the pleasure of being a part of.”
— Will Wild, Digital Marketing Manager
NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing his MBA, Will began his career as a Data Analyst at IBM handling data set collection & analyzation, KPI tracking, and risk mitigation for contractual/client stakeholders.

Will began his tenure at MAC Group as “Uncertainty Minimizer” handling the data and analytics for the eCommerce and Web Marketing Team. In his expanded role, Will is responsible for collaborating with MAC Group’s Brand Teams to unify their marketing strategy, communication, and performance goals across digital platforms including Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, SEO, and email.

“Will is an exceptionally strong analytical thinker but more so, he has the ability to turn data and knowledge into insightful, brand-building actions. He is an exceptional team player; proactive, easy to work with and always eager to get to the heart of a challenge. He has always exceeded our expectations and I look forward to this continuing in his new role.” - Alan Shapiro, MAC Group Chief Marketing Officer

“As proud as I am of MAC Group’s current growth trajectory, I am even more proud of the team members at MAC group who have risen to every challenge. Will exemplifies this and I am so thrilled we are creating this expanded role for him to succeed at.” - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President

About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio.
Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.

