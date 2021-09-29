Edutainment Market Worth USD 10.11 Billion at 11.61% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Edutainment Market information by Service Type, by Revenue Source, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” market size is expected to cross USD 10.11 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.61%.

Dominant Key Players on Edutainment Market Covered Are:

Time4Learning Inc

zSpace Inc

d'Vinci Interactive Inc

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Meraas

AEL Data Services LLP

Kidz Holding S.A.L.

Kaltura Inc

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Kramer Electronics

KidZania Operations S.A.R.L.

KNeoMedia Limited

Tata Sons Private Limited

Brightcove Inc.

Edutainment Market Scope:

Edutainment is the merge of education and entertainment. Its main purpose is in creating attention and interest of kids and teenagers by engaging then through a PC monitor containing animations that are brightly colored. Interactive and collaborative learning and teaching methods, personalized learning, and improvement in visualization and creativity are some of its advantages. Edutainment is helping to develop digital cultures in universities, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

Edutainment is found outside and inside of classrooms and exist across different types of media. Some of its other benefits include it encourages personalized learning, enhance visualization and creativity, a better understanding of theoretical subjects, transform conventional classrooms into smart classrooms, real-time learning, and paperless advantages.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Edutainment Industry Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global edutainment market growth. Some of these entail developing industry trends by time related to learning while entertainment, advent of new technologies, leading players developing various online gaming that are more interesting and attractive for younger generation and children, rising investments by key players to improve customer experience and expand product portfolio, advanced technologies like virtual reality technology, 3D animation, and attractive digital surface, availability of enhanced versions in education, increasing use of video streaming, social media, and mobile application, increasing merger & collaboration activities across different technology providers, and development of edutainment centers including internet of things, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence. The additional factors adding market growth include the rising disposable income of consumers, rise in smart device users below 25 years of age, ease of game design, rising adoption of edutainment worldwide, excellent platform for specific subjects like history and languages, rising investments by large educational and gaming businesses, and improvement of kid’s social skills.

On the contrary, high investment cost, lack of knowledge about edutainment particularly in developing countries, design complexity related to edutainment products, lack of recognition granted to traditional education systems, skepticism regarding the educational value of edutainment, and lack of awareness regarding the model are factors that may impede the global edutainment market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global edutainment market based on end user, revenue source, and service type.

By service type, the global edutainment market is segmented into interactive/participatory service and non-interactive/spectator service. Of these, the interactive/participatory service segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By revenue source, the global edutainment market is segmented into partnership, ticket fees, and advertising. Of these, the advertising segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global edutainment market is segmented into universities, schools, and individuals. Of these, schools will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain Domineer in Edutainment Market

Geographically, the global automotive airbag inflator market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will remain domineer in the market over the forecast period. Rising permeation, increasing adoption and penetration of edutainment systems, the presence of leading vendors, increasing investment in education technologies, the region being the hub for start-ups, increasing adoption of tablets and smartphones, and the presence of major players are adding to the global edutainment market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Edutainment Market

In the APAC region, the global edutainment market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of edutainment in Japan and India, availability of highly skilled professionals in technology, the presence of largest edutainment companies, the presence of a huge young population, large market for smart devices, increasing adoption of smartphone and internet services, people’s increasing disposable income, increasing urbanization across developing countries, and rising adoption of edutainment concept in Japan and India are adding to the global edutainment market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Notable Growth in Edutainment Market

In Europe, the global edutainment market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. The region being an excellent market for all forms of edutainment services with several collaborations with private and public schools and numerous universities.

In South America and the MEA, is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The large percentage of young individuals, gradual percolation of smart devices, and the use of Spanish all through its constituent countries thus making it easy to design games and apps are adding to the global edutainment market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Edutainment Industry

The current COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted social life and has turned education for kids on its heads. During this scenario, several companies in the education sector have been quick in leveraging the concept of edutainment for driving engagement. With the relaxation of the lockdown in staggered ways in such economies, these edutainment videos will experience a noteworthy commercial interest, unlocking new prospects in edutainment centers market. Besides, the incorporation of VR will aid edutainment videos in building up better capabilities to meet the kids’ learning needs. As per experts, home-learning has opened fresh avenues for key players in the edutainment market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global edutainment market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

