Medical Device Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 48.88 Billion in 2028 Says Reports And Data
Reports And Data
Rising global demand for medical devices and technological innovations in medical devices are some key factors driving market revenue growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical device packaging market size is expected to reach USD 48.88 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for medical devices globally. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers are other key factors boosting revenue growth of the global medical device packaging market.
Increasing government investment on public and private healthcare services and implementation of innovative strategies and structural reforms in order to enhance patient safety and strengthen healthcare infrastructure, treatment, and services are resulting in rising demand for more enhanced and effective packaging solutions for medical devices. Manufacturers of medical device packaging are investing on research and development activities for the launch of specialized packaging solutions for medical devices in order to comply with regulations and successfully complete packaging testing formalities.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global medical device packaging market based on product, material, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Clamshell Packs
Pouches & Bags
Boxes
Trays
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Paper & Paperboard
Glass
Polymer
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Sterile Packaging
Non-Sterile Packaging
By Region
North America(United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In June 2021, Amcor launched dual chamber pouch in Europe for drug and medical device combination packaging. The Dual Chamber Pouch (DCP) of Amcor has already been tested and commercialized in the U.S. The new packaging solution is expected to support healthcare customers in meeting the complex requirements of medical device packaging. It utilizes a high strength foil laminate that protects contents from moisture, light, and oxygen ingress to support drug efficacy and extend shelf life.
Pouches & bags segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global medical device packaging market over the forecast period owing to the barrier and strength properties and puncture resistance of pouches and bags. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of preformed pouch packaging designs for medical devices in order to cater to growing demand for flexible packaging.
Polymer segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Wide usage of polymers for manufacturing of packaging solutions for medical devices is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Sterile packaging segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global medical device packaging market over the forecast period. Rising need to ensure absolute integrity of medical devices – from the manufacturer to its final point of use – and to ensure protection from mechanical damage and microorganisms are key factors expected to drive rising demand for sterile packaging.
The medical device packaging market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising investment by medical device manufacturers for production of more technologically advanced medical devices is driving the need for specialized packaging in order to comply with prescribed norms and regulations.
Major players in the market include Amcor plc, Berry Global, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Placon Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Technipaq Inc., Constantia Flexibles, and Plastic Ingenuity.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Medical Device Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Device Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
Continue…
