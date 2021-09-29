Scaffold Technology Market Is Expected To Exhibit 16.9% CAGR By 2027 | New Research By Allied Market Research
Increase in number of patients suffering from severe burn and injuries from major accidents, growth in investments toward R&D activities.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaffolds mimic the extracellular matrix of the native tissue, recapitulating the in vivo milieu and allowing cells to influence their own microenvironments. They usually serve purposes such as allow cell attachment and migration, deliver & retain cells and biochemical factors, and exert certain mechanical & biological influences to modify the behavior of the cell phase. In addition, scaffold can act as a delivery vehicle for exogenous cells and matrix for cell adhesion to facilitate certain unit cell processes (for example, mitosis, synthesis, migration) of cells in vivo or for cells seeded in vitro. It also serves as a barrier to prevent the infiltration of surrounding tissue that may impede the process of regeneration. Scaffold technology technique is gaining popularity in the healthcare research sector, owing to increased demand for body reconstruction procedures and tissue engineering.
The global scaffold technology market was valued at $398.91 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,257.17 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the scaffold technology industry. The companies are facing a setback, owing to the lockdown, which led to a drop in the manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among researchers. However, this lethal impact is being compensated by rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase R&D for developing regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.
Rise in demand for 3D cell cultures in comparison to 2D cell culture, increase in usage of biomaterials, and growth of technological advancements of scaffold technology drive the growth of the scaffold technology market. However, high costs associated with implementation and emergence of scaffold-free technology for cell culturing are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in expenditure on R&D by governments in developing countries has growth potential in these countries.
Based on product type, the scaffold technology market is divided into natural scaffold and synthetic scaffold. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into macro-porous scaffolds, micro-porous scaffolds, nano-porous scaffolds, and solid scaffolds. By end user, the market is segregated into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on application, the market is divided into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and others. The cancer research segment dominated the global scaffold technology market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer, which has led to development of newer therapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
North America accounted for the largest scaffold technology market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2027 due to high expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as governments of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure.
The Major Key Players Are:
3D Biotek LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek), BioVison, Incorporated, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA (Sigmaaldrich), PromoCell GmbH, Reprocell, Incorporation, Synthecon, Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By type, the micro-porous scaffolds segment occupied the largest market share in the global scaffold technology market in 2019.
• By application, the regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
• By end user, the academic institutes segment held the largest market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
• The U.S. contributed the highest revenue in 2019 in the market.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience 18.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
