EcoFlow: The ultimate innovative power solution that reduces carbon footprint, electricity consumption and overall bills
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, EcoFlow, an innovative and sustainability-driven company, introduced DELTA Max to the Middle East. As the startup expanded its presence in the region to create a positive disruption in how people consume power. The DELTA Max and another brand-new power station DELTA Pro have had incredible success since its Kickstarter campaign, where it was supported by 2,662 backers and raised over $10 million in less than 2 months.
EcoFlow is a pioneering portable power and renewable energy solutions company that is reinventing the way the world interacts with power solutions. Their mission is to develop renewable power solutions that make an industrial amount of power accessible to consumers.
Commenting on EcoFlow expanding in the Middle East, Thomas Chen, R&D Director at EcoFlow, said, “EcoFlow is a pioneering portable energy storage company that is reinventing the way the world interacts with power solutions. Our mission is to develop renewable power solutions that make an industrial amount of power accessible to a consumer.”
He added, “With the Middle East launch, our goal is to challenge the status quo and provide robust solutions, so our consumers enjoy uninterrupted power through sustainability.”
DELTA Max can power heavy-duty devices up to 3400W by using EcoFlow’s proprietary X-Boost technology, the industry’s golden standard for a portable power station of this size and capacity. The power station also boasts features such as an expandable capacity, convenient and fast dual charging, and can charge multiple devices for consumers to stay powered on in any situation indoor and/or outdoor.
The EcoFlow DELTA Max ecosystem is primarily designed for two usage scenarios: to provide critical power supports for professional works and, to better monitor and control your daily consumption of power and lower utility bills. The average runtime for DELTA Max with home appliances and devices such as laptops (60wh) is up to 32 times, refrigerators (150w) is up to 11hours, and hair dryers (1800w) is up to 1 hour. Additionally, DELTA Max is a masterpiece for outdoor activities as well from camping, yachting to overlanding or off-grid lifestyle.
The pioneers at EcoFlow methodically designed and produced intelligent and powerful portable power solutions dominating the mobile solar-powered industry. Whilst carrying a wide range of products, the engineers at EcoFlow are continuously and consistently developing new products as they strive to revolutionize battery technologies and expand their product offerings.
Since being established in 2017, EcoFlow has maintained a clear vision that includes sustainability, eco-friendliness, and ease of use. By meticulously focusing on every component of their products, EcoFlow has had excellent customer satisfaction. EcoFlow’s products are engineered to be used to power homes, outdoor activities, businesses, electric cars, outdoor events and more. All power stations use the market-leading X-stream and are engineered for fast recharging time to maximize usage efficiency. In comparison, other power stations in the market need over 5 hours to recharge. Additionally, RIVER series power stations sold in the Middle East are equipped with 2 AC outlets. While the DELTA series are all equipped with 4 AC outlets.
EcoFlow focuses on educating their customers and users about their ecological footprint, knowing where their electricity comes from and helps them reduce electricity consumption, thereby decreasing the overall bills.
For business cooperation, visit: https://ecoflow.com/pages/portable-power-generator-dealer
For more information and individual purchases, visit:
• United Arab Emirates
• Kuwait
• Lebanon
• Israel
###
About EcoFlow
EcoFlow is a pioneering portable power company that is reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As makers of industry-first, smart and powerful portable power products, EcoFlow designs, creates and sells energy storage products to consumers across the world. EcoFlow’s mission is to harness new technologies to foster inclusion and help raise standards of living in areas of the world where power shortages stunt economic growth and development. A privately-held multinational company, EcoFlow has offices in San Francisco, CA and Shenzhen, China.
For more information, please contact:
EcoFlow Middle East:
Sale.rest@ecoflow.com
Nariman Benradja
narimane@leapcomms.ae
Nariman Benradja
