Ancillare Appoints Vice President of Supply Chain
Christopher Calabretta, an accomplished procurement and operations executive, brings three decades of supply chain expertise to Ancillare’s leadership team.
We are proud to welcome Christopher to our organization. His depth of expertise in global supply chains will be a tremendous asset in Ancillare’s mission to innovate the global CTASC.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced it has appointed Christopher Calabretta as Vice President of Supply Chain.
Calabretta brings three decades of experience in supply chain for global healthcare and consumer products companies, including Johnson & Johnson, McNeil Consumer Products, Campbell Soup Company, and FritoLay®. His career is marked by several successful enterprise-wide initiatives carried out on a global scale, driven by a passion for delivering value to patients and consumers worldwide.
In his new role, Calabretta will lead Ancillare’s Procurement, Logistics, and U.S. Distributions teams, and will help advance the organization’s strategic growth initiatives.
“We are proud to welcome Christopher to our organization,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “His depth of expertise in global supply chains will be a tremendous asset in Ancillare’s mission to innovate the global CTASC.”
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
