Laboratory Freezers Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Laboratory Freezers market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Laboratory freezers are essential equipment to store samples at a temperature of -25 to -15 degrees Celsius. The cryopreservation is used for samples that need exceptionally low temperatures for preservation. The laboratory refrigerators and freezers also include in-built special equipment used to conduct experiments. The global laboratory freezers market is widely driven by technological advancements and improvements in the products. The increased medicals tourism in various regions, particularly in emerging economies, is also expected to fuel the demand intensely during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing advances in the infrastructure of research laboratories owing to the requirements of various experiments have also propelled the market. Regionally, the North American segment is expected to drive the market due to the presence of major key players. The Asia Pacific region is growing at a higher rate as more blood-related products are used for various causes in the area. Moreover, escalating demand for blood components and blood is expected to tower the global demand; hence providing traction to the market in developing nations such as India and China. The utilization of advanced technology and technological advancements in refrigerators and freezers has elevated the global market in European countries such as France and Germany. The freezers and refrigerators release harmful components that are known to deprive the ozone layer. This is one of the major market restraints for the market. Furthermore, functional aspects of the freezer, such as overheating, power consumption as it consumes a lot of energy, and release heat are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. The high cost of laboratory freezers and Intense pricing pressure on manufacturers could hinder the market growth extensively.COVID-19 ImpactThe rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has presented an alarming health crisis in the world. In addition to the human impact, there is also a significant commercial impact being experienced globally. Midst the pandemic outbreak, the mission of the pharma industry is to maintain a steady supply of vital medicines for rapid detection and prevention of COVID-19 cases, which requires a wide availability of diagnostic testing. To raise safety and health awareness, multiple organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and government health agencies are continuously guiding combating health diseases. For instance, in the context of Laboratory Freezers, in a WHO protocol, it was specified, the storage of respiratory and serum specimens in domestic frost-free freezers should be avoided, owing to their wide temperature fluctuations. Serum should be separated from whole blood and can be stored and shipped at 4°C or frozen to -20°C or lower and shipped on dry ice. The laboratory freezers is further expected to see increased stress on supply chains scenario as they are essential for research purposes, but steady demand should probably ensure further growth in the coming period.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2641 Market Dynamics:Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.Competitive Outlook:The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.Further key findings from the report suggestThe increasing research in cryopreservation technology is increasing the demand for the cryopreservation systems. In June 2017, using nanoparticle solutions, scientists could successfully store pig and human tissues in the refrigerators which was not possible previously. Such developments in research is expecting the market to propel widely.Rising demand and adoption of laboratory freezers for biobanks is a crucial factor that is positively affecting the market. Various biological researches need samples that are tested for various experiments. These samples stored in the biobanks utilize the freezers and refrigerators like ultra-low temperature freezers that store specimens of saliva, blood, urine, and hair. For instance, Kenya Medical Research institute set up a biobank in the Kilifi region.Furthermore, the Kemri-CGMRC (Centre for Geographic Medicine Research, Coast) has nearly 1.8 million biological specimens collected since 1989. Samples are stored in more than 55 freezers with each freezer having a capacity of 40,000 to 50,000 sample storage in biobanks.Companies have launched improved products that have gained the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ENERGY STAR certification. For instance, Thermo Fisher is a company whose Ultra-low temperature freezer from Thermo Scientific TSX Series has received such a certification. Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., EVERmed S.R.L., Arctiko A/S, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, VWR Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Eppendorf AG, and Biomedical Solutions Inc.Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2641 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Laboratory freezers market on the basis of product, end use and region:Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)FreezersPlasma FreezersEnzyme FreezersFlammable Material FreezersShock FreezersExplosion-proof FreezersUndergraduate Laboratory FreezerUltra-low temperature freezerRefrigeratorsChromatography RefrigeratorsBlood Bank RefrigeratorsFlammable Material RefrigeratorsExplosion-proof RefrigeratorsPharmacy Undergraduate RefrigeratorsCryopreservation SystemsEnd-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)Academic and Research InstitutesPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesBlood BanksHospitalsOthersRegional Analysis covers:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2641 Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements. 