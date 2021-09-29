TCS, SpaceIQ, Konica Minolta, Schneider Electric, IBM, EnviroChemie system, GE, XenonStack, Siemens, and DT Tech, among others are the key players in the digital twin in cosmetics market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Twin in Cosmetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 46.8% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for customized cosmetic products is the major driver of the digital twin in cosmetics market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Twin in Cosmetics Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Digital twins will allow for new product development as it will allow researchers to understand the complex interactions between the skin, the product, and the environment

The growing e-commerce industry will increase the demand for digital twins as they will allow customers to experience the exact outcome from the use of the product and find exactly what they need

The artificial intelligence and machine learning segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the digital twin in the cosmetics market based on technology

The product design & development segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market as digital twins will result in better product innovation and reduce testing costs incurred by the manufacturer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

OT & IIOT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, & Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Product

Process

System



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Product Design & Development

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Inventory Management

Business Optimization

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





