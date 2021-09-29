Pigmentation Disorders Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2026
Reports And Data
Rising demand for non-invasive treatment and increased desire for flawless skincare expected to boost the market.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Pigmentation is the skin disorder formed because of the exceeding levels of melanin, a pigment made by melanocytes. The oxidation of tyrosine, which is an amino acid, results in the production of melanin. Keratinocytes carry melanin; although it is harmless, it creates a dullness in the skin. It mostly happens to the face and can also affect the other parts of the body. When melanocytes are affected, the melanin production of the body fluctuates. This defect either darkens or lightens the skin. Higher production of melanin results in the darkening of the skin, whereas less production of melanin makes the skin lighter. Hyperpigmentation is mostly seen in the Caucasian population, and smoking has also contributed to the growth of the market, the market is even expected to grow even more in the coming years.
Topical therapy includes Hydroquinone as a first-line agent also with a retinoid for treatment melasma due to its highest rate in the white population, which comprises 55 to 60% of the world population. Hormonal changes, pregnancy, and birth control pills are responsible for the occurrence of melasma in 90% of women throughout the world. Treatments like laser therapy and skin grafting methods, physical therapy in the form of lesion removal, photo-therapy are the other treatments used in pigmentation disorders.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2629
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Various clinical studies are being carried out for example, in the year 2019 nationwide phase II clinical trial was coordinated by Tufts Medical Center in Boston, for a topical cream ruxolitinib which was found extremely effective in reversing the effects of vitiligo, and also had decreased the skin pigmentation for nearly half of the clinical trial participants
Growing awareness regarding cosmeceutical and cosmetics products, such as in anti-aging, sun care, and hair care and beauty, is expected to boost up the growth potential in the coming future. Introducing natural and plant-based ingredients have played a crucial role in exceeding the demand for cosmeceutical products across the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.
Microdermabrasion devises market is emerging due to its advances and also due to the effects obtained, factors such as financial stability, technological advancements, and are anticipated to stimulate the market in the forecast period.
Microdermabrasion had resulted in wound healing and skin remodeling. As per the technique of coarse-grit hand piece that includes cytokeratin 16, gives optimal responses to injuries in the outer layer of the skin, it also contains antimicrobial peptides that fights infection; matrix metalloproteinase breaks down skin's structural proteins and allows rebuilding for both collagen precursors and other substances that form the pathway to its production. This kind of treatment is generally beneficial for aging skin. These molecular changes were not seen in individuals who received microdermabrasion with the medium-grit hand piece
On the basis of treatment type chemical peels used for pigmentation disorders is expected to reach 3.77 billion by 2026 and held largest share in the year 2018
Acne vulgaris is expected to grow at a highest CAGR 8.9% in forecasted year. Rising smoking habits, sedentary lifestyle and worldwide rising popularity of fast food are expected to drive the market growth
Melasma has been on the rise, especially in women due to contraceptives, pregnancy, UV rays, and treatment includes photo protective agents, skin lighters, antioxidants, exfoliates, and resurfacing procedures. First-line therapy includes photo protection and topical agents. Laser treatment is included in the second-line treatment.
Bayer AG (Germany), Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (France), EpiPharm AG (Swizzerland), SkinCeuticals International(US), Galderma laboratories (US), VIVIERPHARMA(Canada), Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (US)., La Roche-Posay, ALLERGAN (Dublin Ireland) are the key players in the pigmentation disorders treatment market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2629
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Pigmentation Disorders market on the basis of treatment, disease condition, and end use, and region.
Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017– 2026)
Chemical Peels
Microdermabrasion
Topical Drugs
Phototherapy
Laser Therapy
Skin Grafting
Drugs
Others
Disease Condition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017– 2026)
Acne Vulgaris
Vitiligo
Melasma
Albinism
Solar Lentigines
Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017– 2026)
Dermatology Centers
Hospitals
Aesthetic Clinics
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Pigmentation Disorders market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2629
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
Read More Reports:-
Needle Free Injection Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/needle-free-injection-systems-market
Cerebral Thrombectomy Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cerebral-thrombectomy-systems-market
Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-aidc-market
Emergency Ventilator Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/emergency-ventilator-market
Infusion Pump Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/infusion-pump-market
Light Sources for Endoscopy Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/light-sources-for-endoscopy-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn