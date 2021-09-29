Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
Growing prevalence of spine disorders in one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global minimally invasive spinal implant market is expected to reach USD 6.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target conditions, among other factors.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, globally, around 250,000 and 500,000 individuals suffer a spinal cord injury. Preventable causes, including road traffic accidents, falls, or violence, are the major contributors to the spinal cord injury, and individuals suffering from the condition are more likely to die prematurely as compared to healthy individuals with low and middle-income economies having the worst survival rates. Spinal cord injury is linked with a peril of occurrence of secondary conditions, which can be incapacitating and sometimes cost a person’s life, such as urinary tract infections, deep vein thrombosis, muscle spasms, pressure ulcers, osteoporosis, chronic pain, and respiratory complications.
As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with a significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than five years of age by 2050. Aging leads to the deterioration of facet joints resulting in several spinal disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.
The global Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By device type, fusion devices has the largest contribution to the market in 2018. The spinal fusion procedure is usually done for the treatment of spinal disorders, such as degenerative, deformity, traumatic, and tumor, among others.
By end-users, the hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the period 2019-2027, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in minimally invasive surgery procedures, and better reimbursement scenario.
Key participants include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, NuVasive, Paradigm Spine, Cook Medical, Captiva Spine, Alphatec Spine Inc., and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global minimally invasive spinal implant market on the basis of device type, disease type, end-users, and region:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Fusion Devices
Non-Fusion Devices
Spine Stimulation Devices
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Traumas & Fractures
Complex Deformity
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Key Regional Markets:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
