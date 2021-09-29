GPU Database Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1,357.4 Million at CAGR of 20.3%, By 2028
Reports And Data
GPU Database Market Size – USD 326.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, Massive use of GPU database for fraud identification and prevention.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The availability of open source solutions and their growing application areas is propelling the market growth.
The Global GPU Database market is forecast to reach USD 1,357.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A GPU database uses graphics processing units to perform database operations. A GPU is a programmable processor designed to render high-resolution images and video quickly. Because GPUs can perform parallel operations on multiple sets of data, they are now commonly used for non-graphical uses. A GPU database uses GPU computation power to analyze massive amounts of data and return results in milliseconds.
The market for GPU Database is influenced by the massive data generation across BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, and IT and media and entertainment industry verticals.
The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as lack of understanding of the advantages of GPU database pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the GPU market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the GPU database market.
North America is forecasted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because the region has adopted the GPU-accelerated solutions earlier than any other regions. Furthermore, initiatives taken by key market players in the form of partnerships with technology players to provide rapid analytics and data processing solutions are affecting the market for GPU database in the region positively.
Key participants include Nvidia, Jedox, Blazegraph, Blazingdb, Zilliz, Kinetica, Sqream, Omnisci, Brytlyt, and Heterodb, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Customer Experience Management application segment held the largest market share of 27.4% in the year 2020. Customer experience management is the collection of processes an organization uses to track and organize every interaction between a client and the organization. CEM aims to upgrade collaborations from the client’s viewpoint and improve customer loyalty.
• Tools segment held a larger market share of 63.3% in the year 2020. GPU database tools include GPU-accelerated Databases and GPU-accelerated Analytics. Vendors in the GPU database market are offering various GPU-accelerated analytics and database tools to cater various data and analytics requirements across various organizations.
• The on-premise segment held a larger market share of 60.3% in the year 2020. The on-premise solution empowers companies by giving them ownership of their data and adhere to external compliance requirements. The on-premise GPU database solution offers flexibility and customization as per one organization’s requirement and data security & privacy.
• North America held the largest market share of 34.2% in the year 2020. This is due to the presence of established market players such as NVIDIA, Kinetica, SQream, Neo4j, and Blazegraph in the region. The US and Canada are major contributors to the GPU database market in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global GPU database market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, end-use industry, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Tools
Services
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
On-Premise
Cloud
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Threat Intelligence
Customer Experience Management
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Supply Chain Management
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
BFSI
Retail and Ecommerce
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Finally, all aspects of the GPU Database market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
