Medical Display Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Rapid proliferation and adoption of medical displays in ambulatory centers and diagnostic centers globally.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Display Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.06 billion from USD 1.84 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. The increasing penetration of medical imaging systems in the diagnostic care units across the world is driving the market growth.
The medical display technology is gaining massive popularity as it generates crisper, sharper, clearer images with less noise and also offers a longer life span as compared to the commercial displays. Extensive product application in mammography, bone, and chest imaging is supplementing medical display market revenue share. Rapid advancement in the technologies, along with rising awareness among the populace, is also fuelling the industry growth. Moreover, the global expansion of the geriatric population base will further offer lucrative scope for industry growth.
The growing adoption of hybrid operation rooms, rising number of diagnostics imaging centers, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and short replacement cycle of medical displays are the key factors bolstering market growth through 2027.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on display resolution, the Up to 2MP segment is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 4.4% over the projected timeframe.
• In terms of display size, the 23 to 41 Inches segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2019 and is set to register a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.
• Based on form factor, the multimodality systems segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. These systems are medical-grade displays that are specifically designed for multimodality images or both color and greyscale images for enhanced understanding.
• In terms of end-user, the hospital segment is anticipated to account for 49.5% of the medical display market share, delivering a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027 on account of large-scale incorporation of high-quality medical displays all the concerned departments.
• The clinics & diagnostic centers segment is forecast to hold 32.7% of the medical display market share, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.1% through 2027.
• With the extensive usage of high end IT medical systems, North America will dominate the market landscape, and the Asia Pacific, due to rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry, may witness the fastest growth. The U.S., Germany, and Japan remain prominent players in the global medical display market.
• The APAC region is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 8% during the analysis period on account of the record number of patients with chronic diseases and growth in the number of super-specialty healthcare centers due to and mounting need for diagnostic screening & health check-ups in the region.
• North America is estimated to exhibit a notable growth rate of 6% over the forecast period on account of the extensive proliferation of medical displays in hospitals and ambulatory centers coupled with the growing prevalence of geriatric diseases and the associated demand for diagnostic screening in the region.
• Led by Germany, Europe is forecast to be a major contributor to the medical display market growth in the region, with a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027.
• Key players operating in the global medical display market include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Display Co Ltd, Novanta Inc., Barco NV, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, Eizo Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, and Advantech Co., Ltd., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Medical Display Market on the basis of display resolution, sales channel, technology, form factor, display size, end-user, and region:
Display Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Up to 2MP
• 1MP to 4MP
• 1MP to 8MP
• Above 8MP
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Online Retailing
• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• CCFL based LED
• LCD based LED
• OLED
Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Color
• Grayscale
• Multimodality System
Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Below 23 Inches
• 23 to 41 Inches
• Above 41 Inches
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Centers & Dental Chambers
• Others
Major Highlights of the Medical Display Market Report:
• The Medical Display market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Medical Display market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
