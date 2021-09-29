Lancaster Inn & Suites to provide sight and sound package deals to their customers

Lancaster Inn & Suites, a hotel at Lancaster Road Manheim, PA has launched a new offer for the tourists who come to visit and take in the sights of Lancaster.

MANHEIM , PA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster Inn & Suites, a hotel at 1475 Lancaster Road Manheim, PA 17545 has launched a new offer for the tourists who come to visit and take in the sights of Lancaster. Lancaster boasts of several tourist destinations and it has a decent combination of various kinds of attractive tourist parks, public parks, and other natural sites that do appeal to a lot of people visiting the place. Also, being the center of the Amish country, Lancaster does a good job of showcasing the lives and habits of the Amish community.

There are also other important historical places that connect to the people who come to the place. The title of the “Red Rose City” for Lancaster does seem to fit in a way since its namesake in the British Isles is synonymous with the symbolic “Red Rose”. The Lancaster Inn & Suites, in their declared mission and vision for their hotel, strive to blend the historic aspect of the place with the modern touch that is required at most tourist places nowadays. Despite the city being the namesake of an English town, it has a rich history of being a key place for the Revolutionary War on the side of the Continental States members.

In addition to the local sights for the customers to take in, regular sight and sound shows are also a fixture in the city with many tourists who visit the place opting to enjoy a show there. The ability to bring forward real stories in form of visuals and sounds has been praised by most people who go for the show there. Apart from the shows, some of the most popular spots in Lancaster begin with the Dutch Wonderland that is a kind of amusement park for kids which has lots of rides for kids, and even has a place where the parents accompanying them can relax and eat a snack. Also to enjoy the rides, a single ticket is sufficient.

Another cornerstone of the travel itinerary is the Amish farmhouse tour that presents the original cultural richness of the city. Buses and other vehicles are arranged to take tourists deep into the farmlands and houses, and there the tourists can take in the view and witness a lot of usual farm activities. For people that are looking to unwind after a long and stressful period, there is also Long’s Park, which is a popular picnic spot for tourists and residents alike. Many music shows, concerts, and other events are also held at this spot due to its accessibility and size. A separate petting zoo is also there for tourists who love spending time with their furry friends.

In the middle of the most popular tourist destinations in Lancaster, the Lancaster Inn & Suites hotel is located in the heart of it all, and the hotel’s management has constantly underlined their aim to be unique in their service delivery to customers. The sight and sound package deal is another step in their initiative to offer more to their clients at affordable costs. In addition to those package deals, the hotel also promises to provide the cleanest and most comfortable rooms to their customers who are looking to visit the city.