Practical Data Solutions to Showcase Expertise and Innovation at MGMA’s Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference
Practical Data Solutions will gain industry exposure providing medical practice management professionals with actionable learnings during a time of rapid change
PDS will be showcasing our new PDS RVU Enhancer software that allows organizations to manage multiple RVU calculations for each year for analysis of productivity or negotiation of contacts.”SOUTHBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practical Data Solutions (PDS) is pleased to announce its participation in the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference, Oct. 24-27, 2021. This year, to help medical practices across the United States stay ahead of the industry's rapid pace, medical practice leaders can meet in person or via a virtual platform. This will provide all attendees, regardless of location or travel preference, to reconnect with peers to solve some of the biggest challenges medical practices face every day, such as improving patient outcomes, tackling physician burnout, minimizing inefficiencies, building winning teams, and optimizing revenue cycles.
— Russell Hendrickson, CEO
Throughout the 4-day in-person conference, PDS will be showcasing best practice visual analytics and reporting solutions to the market and media while engaging with its consumer base.
PDS first exhibited at the MGMA conference in 2001, and they have exhibited at every MGMA conference since then. PDS feels the MGMA is the best avenue to speak directly with medical groups to understand the challenges they are facing in order to tune their product offerings to stay at the forefront of healthcare analytics.
“CMS made significant changes to RVUs and practices are still trying to measure the impact,” said Russell Hendrickson, CEO of Practical Data Solutions. “PDS will be showcasing our new PDS RVU Enhancer software that allows organizations to manage multiple RVU calculations for each year for analysis of productivity or negotiation of contacts. We know MGMA leaders attending the conference are looking for performance improvement solutions. Our new RVU Enhancer product allows organizations who leverage MGMA benchmarks to better analyze their performance to understand the impact of CMS changes on their Medicare and Commercial Contracts. This is an audience who understands the value of analytical reports that drive revenue improvements.”
The theme of the MGMA Medical Practice Excellence: Leaders Conference is Be Extraordinary Together. The conference will bring healthcare professionals together to choose the educational path that fits their day-to-day roles and responsibilities and offers attendees access to the latest healthcare operations, patient care, leadership, and financial education topics. The sessions this year will emphasize interactive elements and allow attendees access to 70 sessions, 120 speakers, and opportunities to network with 4,000+ peers in a state-of-the-art in-person and digital experience.
“MGMA is proud to host innovative organizations like Practical Data Solutions at our annual conference to showcase the latest in the healthcare industry and beyond,” said Andy Swanson, MPA, CMPE, Vice President of Industry Insights at MGMA. “With the 20+ years of experience in healthcare solutions, Practical Data Solutions will bring a welcomed perspective to this year’s conference.”
For more information about Practical Data Solutions, visit www.pds-online.com. Healthcare professionals can register here. Information on speakers, session details and schedule for the conference can be found here. Join the conversation on social media by following MGMA on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
The conference hashtag is #MPE21.
COVID-19 full vaccination is required to attend the MPE: Leaders Conference in San Diego. Please click here for more information.
About Practical Data Solutions
Practical Data Solutions is a healthcare analytics company based in Connecticut. For over 20 years, PDS has partnered exclusively with healthcare organizations to design, build and support state-of-the-art technologies employing best practices for data warehousing, business intelligence, analytics, and dashboard reporting. As Information Architects for Healthcare, their number one objective is to exceed their clients' expectations and achieve measurable ROI results. For more information, please visit PDS-Online.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
About MGMA
Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members’ behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Megan Crandlemire
Practical Data Solutions
+1 203-262-9224
email us here