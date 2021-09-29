Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,992 in the last 365 days.

DNR responds to complaints about Little Beaver Creek in Polk County

GRIMES—DNR responded to complaints of odor and discolored water in Little Beaver Creek today.

DNR staff traced the milky-gray water to discharges from the city of Grimes’ wastewater treatment plant where inadequately treated wastewater and low streamflow caused stagnant conditions. Poor quality water in the creek extends downstream from the wastewater plant to just east of Highway 141. Investigators did not see any fish, living or dead.

Work with the city has been ongoing, as DNR’s central Iowa field office has required the city to comply with wastewater requirements. Eventually, the city plans to connect to the Des Moines Waste Reclamation Authority where the wastewater can be adequately treated. However, that process will take time.

The city engineer and plant operation staff are working with DNR on possible interim solutions to improve the treatment process.

Residents should keep children and pets away from the stream until conditions improve.

The DNR will pursue appropriate enforcement actions.

You just read:

DNR responds to complaints about Little Beaver Creek in Polk County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.