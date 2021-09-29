Healthcare Distribution Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Healthcare Distribution Market Size – USD 808.13 Bn in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing traction of personalized medicinesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Distribution Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight on Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.
The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.
Healthcare Distribution market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Healthcare Distribution industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028.
Advancements in specialty drugs coupled with increasing demand for traditional branded and generic drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for various pharmaceutical distributors. These factors are driving growth of the healthcare distribution market. Moreover, utilization of specialty drugs to treat complex and chronic conditions such as auto immune disorders and cancers is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Specialty drugs require unique logistics such as cold chain handling as most of these products are biologically derived. Rising need for advanced distribution centers to handle these logistical challenges is resulting in advancements in healthcare distribution systems in order to deliver specialty products safely and securely.
This report includes an assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.
Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.
The global Healthcare Distribution market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Healthcare Distribution market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Medical Device Distribution Services
Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
Vaccines
Monoclonal Antibodies
Blood and Blood Products
Recombinant Proteins
Others
Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
Generic Drugs
OTC Drugs
Brand Name or Innovator Drugs
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Qualitative Analysis:
The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.
