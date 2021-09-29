Retort Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 6.13 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data
Growing demand for advanced material across several industries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retort packaging offers convenience and reduce overall weight of material, which is further encouraging adoption by the end use industries. This is a key factor driving growth of the retort packaging market size and is likely to be same over the forecast period. Furthermore, the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has approved the raw material and suggested that the packaging is safe for the sterilization process for enhancement of shelf life. This results in durability of packaging; rising awareness about such packaging is benefiting growth of the retort packaging market.
The global retort packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 6.13 billion by end of 2028 from valuation of 4 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The growing demand for ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook meals across the globe is fueling growth of the retort packaging market. Additionally, the other factors impacting growth of the market include increasing demand for packaged food and beverages owing to growing single households, busy work life, and increasing spending power.
Some of the key players in the Retort Packaging market include:
Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, Coveris, Sonoco, Huhtamaki Oyj, and Mondi Group.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Retort Packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:
By Type
Pouches
Trays
Cartons
Others
By Material
PET
Polypropylene
Aluminum foil
Polyethylene
Polyamide
Paperboard
Others
By End-use
Food
Beverages
Others
The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Findings from the Report
Based on type, the pouches segment is projected to hold substantial share in the retort packaging market and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The pouches segment is estimated to expand by exhibiting fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to beneficial properties of retort pouches such as lightweight, less spacing consuming.
Based on the end use, the food segment is estimated to hold substantial share in the revenue of overall market revenue owing to its demand for improved packaging for ready-to-eat meals, pet food, meat poultry & seafood, and baby food.
Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold substantial share in the overall revenue of the market owing to the factors such as largest population in the region, increasing per capita income, and busy lifestyle of people are driving regional growth from past few years. Additionally, robust adoption and flourishing packaged food industry in the countries such as Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea is driving regional growth of the market.
The key players in the consumer goods are increasingly depending on packaging solutions, to gain a competitive edge. In order to gain this, the consumers are demanding with extended shelf life and are easy to use.
Report Highlights:
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
