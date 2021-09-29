Global Lung Injury Market Is Expected to Reach $2.41 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases, increase in geriatric population, and surge in adoption of new technologies, and recent advancements in research related to treatment of acute lung injury drive the growth of the global lung injury market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Lung Injury Market was estimated at $1.57 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13445



Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases, increase in geriatric population, and surge in adoption of new technologies, and recent advancements in research related to treatment of acute lung injury drive the growth of the global lung injury market. On the other hand, high cost of therapies coupled with lack of established treatment restrains the growth to some extent. However, emergence of new developments in therapies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Patients infected with the new coronavirus tend to suffer from severe respiratory failure. For example, approximately 30% of COVID-19 patients further develop life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome resulting in high mortality rate. This factor has impacted the global lung injury market positively.

This trend is most likely to persist till the virus is completely gone.

The global lung injury market is analyzed across therapy, injury type, end user, and region.

Based on therapy, the medication segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The devices segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13445



Based on product, the direct injury segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global lung injury market report include Apeptico Forschung Und Entwicklung GmBH, Linde Plc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., General Electric Company, Ony Biotech Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Critical Care Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Medical Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Ophthalmic Perimeter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Human Identification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Root Canal Sealer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Fundus Camera Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Genome Editing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028







About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/