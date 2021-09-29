Statements from Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on INEOS Automotive HQ Decision

Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued statements this morning on INEOS Automotive’s decision to locate its new North American headquarters in Wake County.

"Companies around the world know that North Carolina is a place where they can grow and thrive," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "We are excited that INEOS Automotive will locate its North American Headquarters here in Wake County and that we will be the national home of its flagship vehicle, the Grenadier.”

“International companies often choose North Carolina as the first place to do business when they enter the North American market, “said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We welcome INEOS Automotive as they select Raleigh for their U.S. headquarters, joining the diverse set of companies in our state that serve the global automotive industry.”