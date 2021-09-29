Divine Chocolate Debuts New Branding and #JoinTheChocolateRevolution Campaign to End Exploitation in the Cocoa Industry
World’s First Fairtrade, B-Corp Certified, Co-owned-by-Farmers Chocolate Company Leads Joyful Activism with Singular Purpose
When it comes to chocolate, small choices create big changes. Every chocolate bar consumers purchase improves the lives of farmers and their families.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate, the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified, and co-owned-by-farmers chocolate company, is proud to debut refreshed branding that features vibrant new packaging and a powerful call to action for chocolate lovers worldwide to help end exploitation in the cocoa industry.
Encircled by the tagline “every bar directly improves the lives of farmers,” a modern logo depicts the brand’s iconic handshake to communicate Divine Chocolate’s partnership with farmer-owners. To connect consumers to how their purchasing choices can empower others, each wrapper highlights the Divine Difference and Divine’s mission to change the cocoa industry. The brand’s 13 flavors of dark, milk, and white chocolate bars feature shareable pieces, each also imprinted with the roundel, cocoa beans, and the brand’s “one purpose” mission statement.
“When it comes to chocolate, small choices create big changes,” said Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Divine Chocolate. “These branding updates better reflect our commitment to the social and economic exploitation that has impacted the cocoa industry. Every chocolate bar that consumers purchase improves the lives of farmers and their families.”
The poverty created by farmer exploitation is a root cause of issues within the cocoa industry, ranging from child labor and gender inequality to deforestation. In collaboration with Kuapa Kokoo, the co-op that co-owns Divine Chocolate, Divine is committed to leading a revolution that propels change along the cocoa supply chain, enabling farmers and their families to flourish.
All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and single-origin Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers in Ghana. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.
Available for purchase nationwide as well as online at shop.divinechocolateusa.com, offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic, mini- bar flights, milk and dark chocolate advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate and holiday editions.
About Divine Chocolate
Divine Chocolate has been making delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK and has been sold in the US since 2007 and in Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa, and invested in farmer-led programs including improving farming techniques, empowering women, and supporting fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as “Best for the World – Communities” by B-Corporation certifiers. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide, and online at shop.divinechocolateusa.com. For more information, please visit DivineChocolate.com and follow us @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.
