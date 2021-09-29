Spinal Fusion Devices Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - Emergen Research
Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size – USD 6.88 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing diagnosis of degenerative disc diseaseVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Spinal Fusion Devices Market will be worth USD 8.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most spinal treatments is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for spinal fusion surgeries and devices. Moreover, the availability of more skilled spine surgeons is projected to fuel the growth of the market.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, End User, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cervical Fixation Devices
Thoracolumbar Devices
Interbody Fusion Devices
Biologics
Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Open Spine Surgery
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Specialty Clinics
Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Others
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
