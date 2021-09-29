Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size to Surpass US$ 41.4 Bn by 2030

The drone logistics and transportation market size is expected to surpass around US$ 41.4 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the drone logistics and transportation market size was valued at US$ 8.7 billion in 2020. Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be operated from a remote area. These unmanned aerial vehicles are used for various purposes such as in delivery services, border surveillance, combat operations and many others. The delivery services provided by the commercial drones are cost effective and time efficient in nature. It has an accurate locating program that enables the accurate location of the consumer and this helps in delivering the packages faster. With the advancement of technologies, innovative features can be added to the drones that improves their efficiency during the operations. All these attributes of the drones is expected to drive the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation Market.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1283

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Extensive use of drone in the delivery services of the logistics industry.

Wide scale use of drone in diverse sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, distribution facilities and many others.

Rapid innovation in the drone technology making them work and energy efficient.

Use of drones by the defense organization for combat operations across the world.

Use of drones in in mining operations, land survey operations, agriculture land and crop inspections and many more.





Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 41.4 Billion Growth Rate in 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 21.2% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Solution Type, Sector Type, Drone Type, Region Outlook Companies Mentioned PINC Solutions, CANA Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group

Report Highlights

The commercial segment of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market is expected to grow exceptionally during the forecast period because of the extensive use of drones in the commercial operations such as delivery services, ambulance services, crop and field surveillance and many others.

In the military segment, the Drone Logistics and Transportation market is also expected to grow significantly because the defense organization across the world are focusing more in developing and employing drones in the military combat operations.

By Geography, North America leads the Drone Logistics and Transportation market by revenues share because of its massive use of drones in the delivery operations.

Based on the geographical area, the North America is expected to contribute significantly with highest CAGR when compared with all other regions owing to the rapid increase in the utility of drones in the North American region for the purpose of delivery services.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1283

Market Dynamics

Driver

The growing demand for adoption of drones in the delivery service by the logistics industry and the rapid development of ecommerce industry has contributed towards the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market. Furthermore, the use of drones in the military combat operations has fueled the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market.

Restraint

The major restraining factor that negatively impacts the growth of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market includes the lack of unmanned aerial vehicle traffic management, the disputes in the logistical operations, different load sizes, concerns over privacy and security and many others.

Opportunity

The development of drones is still in the preliminary stage and it needs to be explored in order to discover the potential that it has to be used in various industries. In the developing countries of Asia Pacific region, specifically the Drone Logistics and Transportation market will find huge opportunities due to high Government investment to evolve the drone technology.Also, in the military combat operations the drones will finds their utility.

Browse More Related Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/ict





Challenges

The unmanned aerial vehicles or drones need a better air traffic management system that will control all the movement of the drones. This system will ensure the safe mobility of the drones from the source to the destination specially when they are used for delivery operations. Also, the concerns over the public privacy and security need to be maintained by the drone manufacturing companies.

Recent Developments

In 27th July, 2021 Drone Delivery Canada has revealed that it has become the first public drone company to be permitted a domestic cargo license and this will help in expanding and scaling up DDC operations using the drone.

In 17th March, 2021 Skysense in collaboration with Qamcom Group developed a robust system to detect and track drone by using the radio signals. This ensure the safe movement of drones during the mobility and protect from any security threat.

The major market player includes PINC Solutions, CANA Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, and Workhorse Group.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Solution

Warehousing

Shipping

Infrastructure

Software

By Sector

Military

Commercial

By Drone

Freight Drones <10kg (Delivery Drones) >10kg Cargo Drones)

Passenger Drones

Ambulance Drones

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1283

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R