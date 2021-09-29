Vietnam Garment Company announces new uniforms & workwear apparel choices
Antibacterial cloth face masks are now considered uniform apparel and included as choices for global suppliers, distributors, and wholesalers.
The last two years have shown how strong our connections are to international companies, and how time and time again we are the first and best choice when it comes to outfitting a workforce.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DONY Garment Company is proud to announce the introduction of new uniform and workwear apparel choices for businesses in all industry categories. As one of Vietnam’s leading clothing manufacturers, the company specializes in providing domestic and international options with affordable pricing and high-quality results.
— Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment
Although new uniform choices are now part of the DONY’s collection, the company’s commitment to delivering trust, transparency, and expertise with each stitch is still found in each order.
“Instead of being just a number on a sales page, we think of our customers as lifelong friends,” said Henry Pham, who serves as the General Director of DONY Garment Company. “Instead of thinking about the bottom line on each transaction, we’re committed to building a lifelong relationship with each client. We work tirelessly to ensure that the best result is the outcome for each transaction.”
DONY Garment Company operates two factory and workshop areas to feature sewing and embroidering work. Three production lines are available, including more than 60 sewing machines serving to complete orders.
DONY also uses four silk printing machines, three heat transfer areas, and a dozen embroidery stations of several types to produce the uniform and workwear apparel needed for the modern workplace.
That creates the capacity to produce an exceptional amount of high-quality apparel each month, including three-ply cloth face masks.
The DONY mask is an outstanding three-ply antibacterial cloth product that is washable and reusable. It passes the most stringent global standards in the world today, qualifying the product for export to American and European markets. As part of the production process, DONY can add custom labels and logos while shipping in bulk and wholesale.
Each DONY mask is made with an outer layer that delivers a splash-resistant layer of 100% polyester to ensure comfort and usefulness in various conditions. The middle layer is constructed of polypropylene to ensure its effectiveness.
Each mask gets checked by needle detection equipment to ensure no metal pieces are left in the product to injure the wearer. By the end of Q3 2021, DONY masks will have exclusive distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.
“Our primary export market focuses on serving customers in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas,” said Pham. “We understand the challenges that each country faces when trying to get back to work with the ongoing pandemic. That’s why we focus on producing high-quality garments and facial coverings that serve people in virtually all corporate environments.”
The advantage DONY Garment Company offers over the competition starts with their location. Customers are trying to find manufacturers outside of China, Bangladesh, and Thailand because of the ongoing quality control issues happening in these areas. When businesses come to Vietnam to find solutions for their uniforms or workwear needs, they’ll find a long-term partner.
“Our team provides everything a modern business needs to make an informed and empowered decision,” said Pham. “We utilize a rapid shipping process, offer factory-direct pricing, and have an unmatched quality guarantee for our region. That includes offering free design consults and samples.”
Although DONY Garment Company is not a wholesale supplier of ready-made garments, companies that require something more fashionable or practical for their needs do receive additional categories to consider. Those areas include sports apparel, fashion shirts, and stylish coats available for design options.
“We understand how challenging the modern work environment is today,” said Pham. “Through our long-term cooperation, we’ll help businesses achieve the successes they need to find a brighter future.”
About DONY Garment Company:
DONY Garment Company was founded with the vision to be the best apparel provider in Vietnam. By focusing on the lead time, quality, and pricing metrics, the mission is to create the maximum benefit to each client while helping shareholders, employees, and society in meaningful ways.
Customers receive an original price from the direct manufacturer. DONY works with uniform suppliers and distributors in several export markets to ensure their clients receive the safe apparel needed to get back to work safely.
The apparel lineup includes T-shirts, pants, workwear, jackets, aprons, school uniforms, cheerleading uniforms, and working protection uniform clothing.
More information is available at the contact information above or by visiting https://garment.dony.vn
